Russia’s slow cyberwar in Ukraine begins to escalate, experts say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kari Paul
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
<span>Photograph: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP</span>
Photograph: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP

The war in Ukraine has come with an ever-present threat of cyber catastrophe, as experts and US military officials remain on high alert for potential hacks. And while the big one has yet to come, the battle online continues to escalate.

UK intelligence officers warned on Thursday that Russia is increasingly seeking out cyber targets as its ground military campaign in Ukraine stalls. Additional reports on Wednesday revealed Russian hackers recently attempted to penetrate the networks of Nato and the militaries of some eastern European countries.

These developments showed that “things are heating up” on the cyber front, said Theresa Payton, cybersecurity expert and former White House chief information officer. “We should prepare for the worst and operate at our best,” she said.

Still, Payton noted, Russia had been very slow to deploy cyber tactics in the war to date. There could be a number of reasons for this, she said: Putin might not feel the need to use cyber-attacks in his strategy at this juncture in the war, or he might want to avoid additional retaliation promised by the US in the case of a cyberwar.

Related: ‘Game of Whac-a-Mole’: why Russian disinformation is still running amok on social media

Putin might also be “playing a long game” and having his cyber operatives infiltrate various adversaries and gain footholds, then wait until he decides to launch a cyber-attack.

“It is possible that digital attacks are under way and not fully understood in the fog of a ground war,” Payton said.

Although Russia has been slow to carry out major attacks, it has been targeting Ukraine in other ways. On 24 February, more than 10,000 modems of the satellite broadband provider Viasat were knocked offline in a hack that US officials have attributed to Russia.

Although that attack sabotaged hardware across Ukraine and is continuing, it was more likely Russia would focus its resources on cyber reconnaissance missions than forceful attacks, said Glenn S Gerstell, former general counsel of the National Security Agency and Central Security Service.

“We know Russia is quite sophisticated in cyber surveillance and in spying on their adversaries, and we can assume they would want to find out about sanctions and other intel,” he said.

The US announced additional sanctions against Russia, including on its technology sector, this week. The White House said on Thursday that the US had evidence that the war against Ukraine had been “a strategic disaster” for Russia and would only worsen as sanctions increased.

Gerstell said it was difficult to foresee what kind of offensive Russia would launch because its strategy throughout this conflict had been unpredictable. But Putin’s response might change as the situation on the ground does, he added.

“As they begin to lose, Putin may stray from what we think of as rational calculations of risk and reward,” Gerstell said. “If his rule is threatened, all bets are off on what thresholds he may cross in terms of cyber response.”

Reuters contributed to this report

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy: Russians create 'complete disaster' with mines

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” including around homes and corpses. Meanwhile, the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil. Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast, but if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.

  • Indonesian Muslims divided over when Ramadan begins

    The Muslim holy month of Ramadan was set to begin Saturday in Indonesia and most of the Middle East, though many in the Southeast Asian nation and elsewhere were not planning to start observing the month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, prayer and religious devotion until Sunday. Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic group, Muhammadiyah, which counts more than 60 million members, said that according to its astronomical calculations Ramadan begins Saturday.

  • Live updates | Chinese diplomat suggests moves to end war

    A Chinese diplomat has a suggestion for resolving the Ukraine conflict: U.S. President Joe Biden should call Russian President Vladimir Putin and promise there will be no further NATO expansion, no deployment of strategic weapons in Ukraine and that the country will remain neutral. “Then maybe the issue will get sorted,” director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Affairs Wang Lutong told reporters in Beijing on Saturday. Are they going to see a cease fire in Ukraine or they would like to weaken Russia?

  • Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -A Red Cross convoy will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port of Mariupol on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in southeast Ukraine. Encircled since the early days of Russia's five-week-old invasion, Mariupol has been Moscow's main target in Ukraine's southeastern region of Donbas. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.

  • Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announces campaign for Congress

    Former GOP vice president candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will run for Alaska’s at-large Congress seat vacated by the late Rep. Don Young, she announced on her Facebook page Friday. "Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska," Palin wrote. "Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years."

  • UN says Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce

    Yemen's warring sides have accepted a two-month truce, starting with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the U.N. envoy to Yemen said Friday. The envoy, Hans Grundberg, announced the agreement from Amman, Jordan, after meeting separately with both sides in the country's brutal civil war in recent days. The agreement comes after a significant escalation in recent weeks that saw Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim several attacks across the country’s borders, targeting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

  • Ukraine war casts shadow over Ramadan amid soaring prices

    Muslim-majority nations, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria and the United Arab Emirates, declared that the holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful observe a dawn-to-dusk fast, would begin at sunrise Saturday. Many had been hoping for a more cheerful Ramadan, after the coronavirus pandemic cut off the world’s 2 billion Muslims from cherished Ramadan rituals for the past two years. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, congratulated Muslims on the arrival of Ramadan.

  • Russia blames Ukraine for fuel depot blast; Kyiv denies role

    A fiery explosion rocked a Russian fuel depot near the border around dawn Friday, and Moscow said Ukraine had attacked the facility, but Kyiv denied any involvement. There was no independent confirmation of details about the incident. Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had flown at low altitude and struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border, triggering the blast and fire.

  • Latest in Russia-Ukraine War

    Russia claims Ukrainian forces attacked a fuel depot in Russian territory. Russia has vowed it will strengthen its western border. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • UN watchdog opens investigation after Ukraine said Russian troops at Chernobyl got sick from high radiation levels

    Ukrainian officials said Russian troops at the plant suffered from "significant doses of radiation" and "panicked at the first sign of illness."

  • US scraps missile test to avoid Russian ‘misinterpretation’: report

    The Pentagon has officially scrapped a test launch of a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to avoid Russian “misinterpretation,” NBC News reported Friday. The test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was canceled over concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin would view the move as escalatory, Defense Department officials told NBC. “The Department of the…

  • Health Care — House passes marijuana decriminalization

    Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here. It was a big day for U.S. soccer fans, as the U.S. men’s national team drew England and Iran in its group for the World Cup next fall. The House voted to decriminalize marijuana,…

  • 2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced

    Two people who helped another person dispose of the body of an Iowa murder victim have been sentenced to prison. Julia Cox, 56, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison and Roy Garner, 59, was sentenced to nine years for their roles in the September 2020 killing of Michael Williams, 44, of Grinnell, the Des Moines Register reported. Prosecutors have said Cox and Garner helped Cox’s son, 33-year-old Steven Vogel, move Williams’ body from the basement of the Grinnell home the three defendants shared.

  • Bolton pushes back on Trump, says he was familiar with burner phones

    Former national security adviser John Bolton said on CNN Thursday that former President Trump is lying about his knowledge of burner phones after recent reports of a gap in the White House phone records during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Earlier this week, documents obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News showed the…

  • Harris says Biden administration ‘not into regime change’

    Vice President Harris said that the Biden administration was not looking for a regime change in Russia after President Biden’s remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech he made last week in Warsaw, Poland. Following several meetings with allies in Europe last week, Biden gave a speech in front of the presidential palace…

  • The US is helping transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to support its defenses against Russia, report says

    An official told The New York Times of the plan as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to ask the West to send tanks and planes.

  • Germany looks to buy Israeli or U.S. missile defence system

    Berlin is considering buying a missile defence system from Israel or the United States to defend against threats including Russian Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday. The Iskander missiles can reach almost all of western Europe and there is no missile shield in place to protect against this threat, Germany's chief of defence Eberhard Zorn told Welt am Sonntag in an interview published on Saturday.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation in some places tough, fires top officials

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said the situation in the south and the Donbas region remained extremely difficult and reiterated that Russia was building up forces near the besieged city of Mariupol. And in a rare sign of internal dissent, Zelenskiy also said in a video address that he had sacked two senior members of the national security service on the grounds they were traitors. Zelenskiy, who often uses colourful imagery, said the Russians were so evil and so keen on destruction that they seemed to be from another world, "monsters who burn and plunder, who attack and are bent on murder".

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • A Ukrainian army lieutenant says Russian soldiers keep 'falling into the same traps' as Putin's commanders force them forward

    "The Russians are fighting stupidly," 2nd Lt. Tetiana Chornovol said during an interview with CBS News.