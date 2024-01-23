Russia spams Ukrainians with emails urging treason and collaboration — SBU

Ukraine’s SBU security service has uncovered a large-scale email campaign that targets Ukrainian civil servants and private company employees, promising monetary reward for cooperating with Russian special services, the SBU reported via Telegram on Nov. 23.

According to law enforcement, the letters are being sent from a multitude of email accounts that have been hacked by Russia. The SBU notes that these collaboration offers—described as an enemy psyop—are part of Moscow’s attempts to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

Read also:

The security service has blocked a number of addresses from which the distribution originated and urges Ukrainians not to respond to these emails.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine