Russia speeds up deportation of Ukrainians from occupied territories

11
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian invaders have stepped up the pace of deportation of Ukrainians from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Quote: "Putin’s regime is increasing the pace of deportation of Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories under the cover of ‘evacuation’.

The oblasts of Voronezh, Sverdlovsk, Kursk, Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodarsky Krai of the Russian Federation have received additional funds for accommodating Ukrainians.

According to the good old Russian tradition, funds for people’s accommodation are being embezzled, and those deported are getting put into unsanitary conditions. They allocate those people to abandoned sanatoriums and student residence buildings."

Details: The National Resistance Center pointed out that the Russians are deporting more and more people from the temporarily occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

The Center has clarified: "We would like to highlight that in order to create the so-called evacuation, the Russians stop the functioning of social institutions and intensify attacks first just to make locals’ lives unbearable. After that, they announce ‘evacuation’ which is voluntary at first and becomes forced later."

