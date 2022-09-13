Russia-sponsored "HIMARS hunters" detained in Mykolaiv Oblast SSU

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:01

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have detained two Russian agents in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko; Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "One of the detainees collected and passed on to the Ruscists [Russian invaders] information about locations and movements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces across the region. In addition, he "hunted" for HIMARS, the highly mobile artillery systems which are a priority target for the enemy.

The agent in question is reported to have passed on to the occupiers the coordinates of critical infrastructure targets and adjusted fire during attacks on Varvarivsky Bridge in Mykolaiv.

The other detainee is also a resident of the city of Mykolaiv. He "worked" on the information front, being responsible for masking users and supporters of pro-Russian Telegram chats.

Additionally, the culprit disseminated materials which justify or glorify Russian armed aggression against Ukraine".

Details: Reports state that during searches conducted at places of residence of Russian agents, cybersecurity experts with the SSU found and seized devices that had been used for setting up closed communication channels, concealing the users’ identities and for handing over intelligence data.

Currently, the artillery observer, a 30-year-old resident of Mykolaiv, has been notified of being suspected, under martial law, of the unauthorised spread of information about locations of Ukrainian army units with the aim of passing information on to an aggressor state.

The court was asked to impose pretrial detention on him. The penalty provided for by the relevant legal provision provides for a prison term of 8 to 12 years.

According to the SSU, the second person involved in the case will be served a notice of suspicion of justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the penalty for which is up to 6 months’ detention or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

