Russia-sponsored "HIMARS hunters" detained in Mykolaiv Oblast SSU

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:01

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have detained two Russian agents in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko; Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "One of the detainees collected and passed on to the Ruscists [Russian invaders] information about locations and movements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces across the region. In addition, he "hunted" for HIMARS, the highly mobile artillery systems which are a priority target for the enemy.

The agent in question is reported to have passed on to the occupiers the coordinates of critical infrastructure targets and adjusted fire during attacks on Varvarivsky Bridge in Mykolaiv.

The other detainee is also a resident of the city of Mykolaiv. He "worked" on the information front, being responsible for masking users and supporters of pro-Russian Telegram chats.

Additionally, the culprit disseminated materials which justify or glorify Russian armed aggression against Ukraine".

Details: Reports state that during searches conducted at places of residence of Russian agents, cybersecurity experts with the SSU found and seized devices that had been used for setting up closed communication channels, concealing the users’ identities and for handing over intelligence data.

&nbsp;

Currently, the artillery observer, a 30-year-old resident of Mykolaiv, has been notified of being suspected, under martial law, of the unauthorised spread of information about locations of Ukrainian army units with the aim of passing  information on to an aggressor state.

The court was asked to impose pretrial detention on him. The penalty provided for by the relevant legal provision provides for a prison term of 8 to 12 years.

According to the SSU, the second person involved in the case will be served a notice of suspicion of justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the penalty for which is up to 6 months’ detention or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Wreckage of Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber found near Balakliia

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 15:31 Ukrainian defenders have found parts of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on a newly liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast near Balakliia. Source: Press centre of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "We keep finding destroyed Russian planes on liberated territories.

  • Predictions of an easy Russian victory were wrong — but optimism over a Ukraine win is premature

    The Kremlin released a photo of Vladimir Putin on Monday showing him with a contented smile — a smirk, really — as he held a video meeting with his economic advisers. To me, the most delicious sign of Putin’s troubles comes in the form of recent news that Russia is now reliant on North Korea for artillery shells and rockets. Imagine that: Tiny, impoverished North Korea — even more isolated than Russia itself — propping up Moscow’s war effort.

  • US Air Force special operators turned cargo planes into bombers. Now they're showing other militaries how it's done.

    The Air Force has shown it can drop "palletized munitions" from its cargo aircraft, and now other militaries want to know how to do it.

  • Russian council faces dissolution after call for Putin's removal

    A group of St Petersburg local politicians who called for President Vladimir Putin to be sacked over the war in Ukraine faces the likely dissolution of their district council following a judge's ruling on Tuesday, one of the deputies said. Another council member, Dmitry Palyuga, said the same court then fined him 47,000 roubles ($780) for "discrediting" the authorities by calling for Putin's removal. Last week, a group of deputies from the council appealed to the State Duma to bring charges of state treason against Putin and strip him of power, citing a series of reasons including Russia's military losses in Ukraine and the damage to its economy from Western sanctions.

  • What are Vladimir Putin's options after Russian military setback in Ukraine?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to publicly comment on a lightning rout of his forces in north-eastern Ukraine, but is under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the initiative. Since coming to power in 1999, Islamist militants in Chechnya and the wider North Caucasus region are among the toughest armed foes Putin has faced. Russian and Western military analysts agree that -- from Moscow's point of view -- Russian forces need to urgently stabilise the frontline, halt Ukraine's advance, regroup and, if they can, launch their own counter offensive.

  • Occupiers urgently evacuate their families from Crimea and southern Ukraine Ukrainian Intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:45 Ukrainian Intelligence reports that the Russian occupiers are urgently evacuating their families from Crimea and southern Ukraine. Members of the FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) are secretly trying to sell their residences in Crimea.

  • Analysis-Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting again, and why does it matter?

    Several dozen Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war. WHAT ARE ARMENIA AND AZERBAIJAN FIGHTING OVER? Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet countries in the south Caucasus, have been fighting for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but which until 2020 was populated and fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.

  • Russian Federation calls security guarantees for Ukraine an "escalation"

    TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:08 Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation and leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), called the recommendations on security guarantees published by the President's Office of Ukraine an "escalation"; he also threatened Ukraine's Western partners with a conflict with "nuclear Russia".

  • Ukraine's foreign minister slams Germany's decision not to send tanks as Kyiv pushes to oust Russia

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hit back at Germany in a fiery Twitter message after officials said they would not send tanks to Kyiv.

  • National Guardsmen "pacify" Russian Su-25 attack aircraft using Stinger

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:41 Special units of the Ukrainian National Guard have destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft, and captured trophies and prisoners in Kharkiv Oblast. Source: East Operational Command of the National Guard of Ukraine Quote: "The Guard's calculation of the Stinger man-portable air-defence system destroyed a Russian Su-25 subsonic attack aircraft.

  • Mariupol residents attack "policemen" attempting to destroy symbol of resistance against Russians Mayor

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:46 In occupied Mariupol, unknown individuals blew up police collaborators who were trying to erase from the wall the symbol of the city's resistance [against Russia - ed.

  • Unit designed to protect Moscow from NATO attack suffered heavy casualties, U.K. says

    A unit designed to defend Moscow from attack in the event of a war with NATO suffered heavy casualties at the hands of Ukraine, according to the U.K.

  • Zelenskyy was offered ‘ride from Ukraine’ as early as Feb. 19, Ukrainian official says

    Ukraine’s Western partners said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyshould flee Ukraine and establish a government-in-exile days before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Zelesnkyy’s Deputy Chief-of-Staff Andriy Sybiha told NV on Sept. 10.

  • Twitter whistleblower is not surprised by allegation that Chinese intelligence agent was working at the company

    At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, a former Twitter employee, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, replied to a question from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, about how he heard of the allegation that the FBI had alerted the company that a Chinese intelligence agent was employed there.

  • Washington, its allies discussing possible transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine

    Washington and its allies are discussing the possibility of handing over fighter jets and more air defenses to Ukraine after the successful counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sept. 13, referring to a senior military official.

  • The first document on security guarantees for Ukraine presented at the Office of the President

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14: 27 Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Secretary General of NATO, jointly presented recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the Kyiv Security Compact on 13 September.

  • EU sanctions prevent Moscow from making up military losses, top diplomat says

    European Union sanctions are severely hurting Moscow's potential to sustain its weapons and military equipment in the war on Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday, arguing almost half of Russia's technology depended on European imports. "If you look at the inside, the guts of a Russian tank destroyed on a Ukrainian street, you will see the tremendous amount of electronic components manufactured by European countries in those tanks," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told lawmakers at the bloc's Parliament in Strasbourg. "Forty-five percent of Russia's technology depends on European imports and this has been cut off," he noted.

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Putin making 'every effort' to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan hostilities

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything he can to help de-escalate hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. "It is difficult to overestimate the role of Russia, and the role of Putin personally" in mediating between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have blamed each other for overnight clashes along the border.

  • Kremlin TV Airs Call for Russia to Admit ‘Serious Defeat’

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesBrutal realizations have been raining upon the Kremlin’s top propagandists—and when it rains, it pours. The same pundits who used to threaten NATO countries with nuclear strikes are begrudgingly acknowledging that Russia’s Armed Forces have suffered a series of humiliating setbacks in Ukraine.Appearing on Russia’s NTV show The Meeting Place on Monday, policy analyst Viktor Olevich surmised: “Unfortunately, the situation is difficult. Can we say that the Russian forces

  • Russian soldiers are dropping their rifles and fleeing in disguise to escape Ukraine's counteroffensive, reports say

    Ukrainian forces recaptured the majority of Russian-occupied territory in Kharkiv in a startlingly effective counteroffensive.