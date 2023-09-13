Russia spreads fake news about alleged terror plot in Uman, Kyiv says

Hasidim on Uman Street near the grave of Tzadik Nachman, September 25, 2012

Moscow is disseminating false information regarding Ukraine supposedly preparing a terrorist attack in Uman on Sept. 15 during Rosh Hashanah, Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) said in a Telegram post on Sept. 13.

The CCD is under the jurisdiction of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"Hostile forces are spreading the news that the 'Kyiv regime' plans to organize a terrorist attack in Uman, where tens of thousands of Hasidic pilgrims will gather on Sept. 15 to celebrate Rosh Hashanah," the statement says.

Moscow’s propaganda further claims that after the attack, Ukraine plans to accuse Russia of "crimes against humanity."

"By spreading such falsehoods, the enemy is trying to create an information alibi for future terrorist attacks on Ukrainian territory," the CCD reports.

On Sept. 11, it was reported that despite warnings from both diplomatic agencies and local authorities, over 3,000 Hasidic pilgrims had already arrived in Ukraine’s Uman.

In 2022, despite the ongoing war, over 23,000 pilgrims came to Uman.

In light of reports about a possible suspension of the visa-free regime with Israel, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk earlier said it will be difficult to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews from Russian attacks due to a lack of air defense systems.

The grave of Nachman of Breslov at the Jewish cemetery in Uman is a pilgrimage site for Hasidic Jews from around the world. Every year they gather there to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, numbering as high as 40,000 in pre-war years.

