Russia spreads false rumors of mass conscription in Kyiv, Ukraine says

NSDC denies Russian fake "about mass conscription of all men" in Kyiv

Moscow-aligned Telegram channels are spreading false reports about the Ukrainian government preparing to “close down” Kyiv and begin a “mass conscription of all men” in the capital, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Jan. 10.

Via its Center for Countering Disinformation, the NSDC said that the Kremlin is attempting to portray the recent closure of a bridge over a canal in Vyshhorod (a suburb of Kyiv) as “proof.”

In fact, the bridge is now closed to allow for a major overhaul of the Kyiv Kyiv–Vyshhorod–Chernihiv road and has nothing to do with the ongoing mobilization in the country, according to the message.

The NSDC added this was clearly a part of a Russian campaign to sow panic in the Ukrainian society and derail the national war effort.

