Russia squeezes out one “dirty bomb” after another to waste the UN’s time

·5 min read
United Nations flag
United Nations flag

The world’s most powerful states were discussing these claims at the world’s largest diplomatic platform, where they usually discuss genocides, invasions, and are supposed to prevent and end wars.

Read also: Little progress on safety zone around ZNPP, IAEA head says

Russia requested a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine that same day.

During the meeting, nuclear power used as a smokescreen, spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation in front of millions of viewers from around the world, abusing its right as a permanent UNSC member to call for a meeting for any reason, just like it frequently abuses the veto right.

UK and U.S. Ambassadors to the United Nations even lost their temper and said that Russia is deliberately spreading disinformation, wasting the Security Council’s time.

Although in the end, despite Russia’s disappointment that nobody takes them seriously in diplomatic circles, they got what they wanted.

They received the attention they craved and legitimized their craziest conspiracy theories about Ukraine by forcing different UN agencies to investigate and debunk these bogus smears.

At the same time, Russians distracted public attention from their own nuclear terrorism threat in the form of the frequently shelled Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, which the invaders seized and destabilized in the first months of the invasion.

Read also: IAEA inspectors to examine two nuclear facilities in Ukraine

Citing the 2005 Agreement between the Pentagon and Ukraine’s Ministry of Health regarding cooperation on preventing the dissemination of technologies, pathogens, and information, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebendzya even claimed that the agreement can be used to develop biological weapons in Ukraine.

UN’s High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said first in March and then again in May – that the UN had seen no evidence of biological weapons use in Ukraine.

Nebendzya continued to push the conspiracy that the US has been financing biological weapons production in Ukraine, told scary stories about viruses and even combat mosquitoes, making the UNSC resemble an episode of an Alex Jones show.

Both Ukraine and the US  have denied Russian claims.

“Ukraine has never ever developed, produced, or stored - alone or together with someone else - biological or chemical weapons,” Deputy Representative of the Ukrainian mission to the UN, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, told the Council.

“Our country does not possess a corresponding infrastructure for biological weapons development and production.”

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield described the UNSC meeting as a colossal waste of time, saying it was held for the sole purpose of spreading disinformation.

“It doesn’t matter how many meetings Russia tries to call on this subject,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“And it doesn’t matter how hard it ratchets up its propaganda machine. We must not divert UN resources toward a baseless investigation. And we must not allow Russia’s tactics to distract us from its brutal war of aggression.”

However, one baseless investigation will indeed happen – a search for a scary dirty bomb, which the Russians wanted to discuss during the closed session of the UNSC meeting on Oct. 27.

Although Security Council spent most of its time listening to Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, reporting about the current state of affairs at the seized Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Russia wanted to talk about a dirty bomb. 

The Kremlin claims Ukraine has institutions that are able to create this dirty bomb, accusing a non-nuclear state that sent most of its warheads to Russia in the 1990s of preparing a nuclear provocation. Its goal? To say that the Kremlin used nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Listening to the nonsense you would usually read on Twitter by some crazy anonymous accounts, in the corridors of the United Nations, I wanted someone to wake me up.

Yet the IAEA agreed to conduct an investigation into two sites that supposedly have the potential to create a nuclear dirty bomb in Ukraine. One of the institutions is reportedly the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which the Russians occupied in the first days of the war and then left in April, leaving the territory of the NPP damaged and looted.

But the Russians were still not satisfied. They know that Ukraine cooperates with all international institutions and that the investigators will find no dirty bombs.

So, after the meeting ended, Nebendzya told journalists that Ukraine can basically create a dirty bomb under every rock. 

He knew how ridiculous this sounded. But he also knew that the good old “both sides” reporting so popular among the UN correspondents would play for him once again, legitimizing his claims, and undermining an investigation that has not even begun.

I asked Grossi about the distraction mechanism Russia has been using at the UN. His body language agreed with me, yet as IAEA director, he can’t call nonsense - nonsense.

“Together with the Ukrainian government, we agreed that the best thing would be to go and investigate,” Grossi said.

“It will take days, not even weeks. I am glad the Ukrainian government is fully cooperating.”

His answer was logical, yet I keep thinking that Russia has turned the world upside down and completely destroyed the definition of facts, right and wrong, and the truth itself.

Because when UN institutions spent the whole day discussing combat mosquitos, bioweapons, and dirty nuclear bombs supposedly produced by a non-nuclear state – which is currently under attack by an uncontrolled fascist nuclear power – it means everything is possible.

Maximum confusion is so far the most powerful Russian warfare tactic. It has brought the Kremlin more victories than its army invading Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy: Its hard to tell who or what "Putin" is now

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 13:37 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that dialogue with Vladimir Putin's regime is currently impossible as the aggressor has chosen the course of destroying the Ukrainian people.

  • Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal

    Russia on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea. Russia made the announcement after its army accused Kyiv earlier Saturday of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a "false pretext" and the UN urged the deal's preservation. The Turkey and UN-brokered deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine in July is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict. The agreement already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19. A Turkish security source told AFP that Ankara had not been "officially notified" of Russia's suspension, while Ukraine and the UN pushed for the agreement to remain in force. "I call on all states to demand that Russia stop its hunger games and recommit to fulfilling its obligations," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said: "It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort." - 'Peddling false claims' - Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea has been targeted several times in recent months and serves as the headquarters for the Black Sea fleet and a logistical hub for operations in Ukraine. The Russian army claimed to have "destroyed" nine aerial drones and seven maritime ones, in an attack in the port early Saturday. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram. Moscow's forces alleged British "specialists", whom they said were based in the southern Ukrainian city of Ochakiv, had helped prepare and train Kyiv to carry out the strike. In a further singling out of the UK -- which Moscow sees as one of the most unfriendly Western countries -- Russia said the same British unit was involved in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month. Britain strongly rebutted both claims, saying "the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale." Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday Moscow would raise the blasts and the alleged drone attack at the UN Security Council. The British defence ministry said this "invented story says more about arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the West". Moscow's military said ships targeted at their Crimean base were involved in the grain deal. Russia had recently criticised the deal, saying its own grain exports have suffered due to Western sanctions. - 'Massive' attack - Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said Saturday's drone attack was the "most massive" the peninsula had seen. The city's services were on "alert", but he claimed no "civilian infrastructure" had been damaged. City authorities said the harbour was "temporarily" closed to boats and ferries and urged people "not to panic". Attacks on Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, have increased in recent weeks, as Kyiv presses a counter-offensive in the south to retake territory held by Moscow for months. Moscow-installed authorities in Kherson, just north of Crimea, have vowed to turn the city into a fortress, preparing for an inevitable assault. On Thursday, Razvozhayev said a thermal power station had been attacked in Balaklava, in the Sevastopol area. He claimed there was only minor damage and no casualties. In early October, Moscow's bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland -- personally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018 -- was damaged by a blast that Putin blamed on Ukraine. The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in August. Russia's allegations Saturday came as the Ukrainian army reported fighting in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions in the east, including near Bakhmut -- the only area where Moscow's forces have advanced in recent weeks. Pro-Russian separatists fighting alongside Moscow also announced a new prisoner exchange with Kyiv, saying 50 will return home from each side. Both sides were gearing up for the battle for the city of Kherson, the regional capital that fell to Moscow's forces in the first days of their offensive. bur/raz/jmm

  • Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'

    The former president also torched the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate with a reworked version of his iconic slogan.

  • Rand Paul calls out Nancy Pelosi's daughter as he wishes her husband a 'speedy recovery' from the early morning-attack that left him hospitalized

    "Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery," the Kentucky senator said.

  • Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin flippantly addressed the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, saying it succeeded in getting her 'back to be with him in California'

    Early Friday morning, an attacker broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and "violently assaulted" her husband Paul with a hammer.

  • Russia discussed nuclear strike on Germany before invasion, Spiegel reports

    Weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Russian army discussed scenarios for a nuclear strike on Germany, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 28. According to the publication, Western intelligence services intercepted radio messages to that effect from the Russian Navy from a maneuver in the Baltic Sea at the end of 2021.

  • More signs indicate Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling

    One of the most glaring setbacks in its war is its recent big call-up of more troops — a plan that doesn't appear to be working.

  • Fox News Goes Into Spin Overdrive Over Pelosi Attack Suspect

    Fox News/ScreenshotIn the immediate hours following news that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband was assaulted by a hammer-wielding assailant in their San Francisco home, Fox News hosts and commentators quickly moved to spin the attack as anything but politically motivated.Even after reporting on the suspect’s reported embrace of right-wing conspiracy theories about COVID and 2020 election denialism, the network’s anchors wondered how to “connect all of that” to Pelosi as th

  • We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

    Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?

  • Russian campaigner dies during shooting practice at training ground in Crimea

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022, 19:11 Svetlana Babayeva, the head of division of Kremlin-aligned news agency Russia Today in Simferopol, and the former editor-in-chief of the Gazeta.Ru outlet, was killed in a gun mishandling accident at a training ground in occupied Crimea.

  • Trump Accuses Judge In Fraud Lawsuit Of 'Communist Takeover' Of His Company

    "I have no jury and no Civil Rights!" Trump complained about the $250 million suit.

  • Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

    Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire for visible gains following weeks of clear setbacks in Ukraine.

  • 4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Enact: Will Midterm Elections Help His Cause?

    In September, 65.8 million people received a Social Security benefit, including more than 48 million retired workers. The vast majority of these retirees -- 89%, to be exact -- need their Social Security income to some varied degree to make ends meet. Every year since 1940 -- the year when retired worker benefits began -- the Social Security Board of Trustees has issued a report that provides a thorough examination of the program's financial state.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Democratic primary challenger says 'outrage towards Pelosi remains thoroughly appropriate' even after an assailant beat the House speaker's husband with a hammer

    Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked by an assailant. Her Democratic primary challenger says outrage toward her remains "thoroughly appropriate".

  • Ukrainian female sniper Emerald tells about being pregnant on front line

    Ukrainian defender, officer, and sniper Yevhenia Emerald, dubbed the Ukrainian Joan of Arc, talked on Oct. 27 about how she found out about being pregnant at the front.

  • U.S., allies slam Russia for wasting U.N. Security Council time

    The United States and allies slammed Russia on Thursday for wasting the time of the U.N. Security Council and spreading conspiracies by again raising its accusation that the United States has "military biological programs" in Ukraine. "How much more of this nonsense do we have to endure?" Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward asked the council. Russia has previously raised at least twice at the Security Council the issue of biological weapons programs in Ukraine.

  • Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks

    President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize. “We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson in an exclusive…

  • How Releasing Trump’s Tax Returns Could Save Our Democracy

    Brandon Bell/GettyAt times the pursuit of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns feels like King Arthur’s search for the Holy Grail—in the belief that it might “heal all wounds, deliver eternal youth and grant everlasting happiness” to our embattled democracy. The thing is, it just might.The refusal of a federal appeals court to block the release of Trump’s tax returns—despite Trump’s standard histrionics over potential separation-of-powers issues—means the near culmination of litigation th

  • 'Everything's Mine,' Trump Told Bob Woodward Of His Presidency

    The legendary Watergate journalist has never heard a president talk about the office that way, Woodward said in an MSNBC interview.

  • Fox News' Jesse Watters criticized the police response to Pelosi's husband being attacked

    Fox host Jesse Watters said the police response to the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband was harsher than usual because of who the victim was.