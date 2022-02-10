Russia Begins Military Drill Near NATO Borders: Ukraine Update

Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Belarus began on Thursday their largest joint military exercises in years, watched closely by the U.S. and Europe amid rising tension over neighboring Ukraine.

Thousands of troops backed by tanks, fighter aircraft and advanced S-400 missile-defense systems are engaging in the “Allied Resolve 2022” drills taking place in Belarus until Feb. 20. They include maneuvers near the border with Ukraine as well as close to Poland and Lithuania, both NATO members.

Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans an attack on Ukraine after the U.S. and its NATO allies warned a buildup of close to 130,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border may be preparation for an invasion as soon as this month, including via Belarus from the north. The Kremlin accuses the West of trying to undermine Russia’s security by drawing Ukraine closer to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Key Developments

  • Russia Starts Major Military Drills in Belarus as NATO Watches

  • Troubled Ukraine Peace Accords Get Fresh Push in Russia Tension

  • U.K. to Set Out Law for Russia Sanctions as Soon as Thursday

  • What we know so far about potential U.S.-EU sanctions on Russia

  • Where Military Forces Are Assembling Around Russia and Ukraine

All times CET

NATO, EU Send Russia Letters Outlining Views on Europe’s Security (12:22 p.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he wrote to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday morning, responding to a request by Moscow to spell out the alliance’s views on European security.

Stoltenberg said he proposed mutual briefings on exercises and nuclear policies, ways to increase transparency and reduce risks in military activities and reduce space and cyber threats, saying these areas “set an agenda for meaningful dialog.”

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier tweeted that he’d also sent out his response to Moscow on behalf of the bloc’s 27 member states. The letter from Borrell effectively snubs a request by Lavrov that EU nations respond individually. Lavrov, speaking in Moscow, expressed disappointment over reports that the EU was making a joint response.

U.K. Rules for Potential Russia Sanctions Take Effect Thursday (11:53 a.m.)

U.K. Minister for Europe James Cleverly told British lawmakers that legislation to allow sanctions against Russia in the case of an invasion of Ukraine would be enshrined into law on Thursday.

The U.K. has threatened to sanction Russians with close links to President Vladimir Putin if troops enter Ukraine, but has so far not had the legal means to do so. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday.

Ukraine Protests Russian Navy Drills in Black, Azov Seas (11:22 a.m.)

Ukraine said Russian plans to block parts of the shared Black Sea and Sea of Azov for naval drills would hamper international shipping and cause economic damage.

“Unprecedented coverage of maneuvers does not allow navigation in both seas,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday. “This is a significant and unfounded justification for the activities of international shipping, especially trade, which can cause complex economic and social consequences, especially for the ports of Ukraine.”

Russia rejected those accusations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said all Russian naval activities in the area “are conducted in strict compliance with international maritime law.”

Johnson to Meet NATO Allies as U.K. Readies 1,000 Extra Troops (9:00 a.m.)

British Premier Boris Johnson urged international partners to demonstrate their solidarity with NATO allies ahead of planned visits to Brussels and Warsaw on Thursday, where he will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The U.K said late on Wednesday it was putting 1,000 additional troops on standby to help NATO allies in eastern Europe, saying the soldiers would “support a humanitarian response in the region should it be needed,” according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

European Gas Futures Rise as Russian Flows from Ukraine Fall (8:33 a.m.)

Benchmark European natural gas climbed as flows from Russia via a pipeline transiting Ukraine declined.

Assumed gas shipments arriving at the key European entry point of Velke Kapusany in Slovakia fell from Wednesday’s level. Traders are closely watching Russian gas flows to Europe, which have been more volatile than usual amid geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.

“Although a total shutdown of Russian piped gas is unlikely, European gas markets are entering the final stretch of winter in a precarious position,” Rystad Energy AS said in a note.

Russia Eyes $65 Billion Plus Oil Windfall in the Face of Possible Sanctions (8:00 a.m.)

Russia’s budget could get more than $65 billion in extra revenue this year thanks to a rally in oil prices, adding to the Kremlin’s financial strength as it faces threats of possible sanctions from the U.S. and Europe.

Prices would have to stay around current levels of $90 a barrel this year to boost revenues that much, according to economists’ estimates. With oil at $100, which some forecasters say may not be the limit, the total would be closer to $73 billion, bringing the dollar value of Russia’s total earnings close to peaks last seen about a decade ago.

In ruble terms, the windfall could be even greater, since the currency has weakened against the dollar amid fears of new sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. Russia had been expecting a bumper year for oil-and-gas revenue this year in rubles anyway, with 9.5 trillion budgeted, assuming oil prices at $62. Higher natural gas prices thanks to continuing tensions in Europe, Russia’s main export market, could further add to the windfall.

Berlin Hosts Talks On Long-Stalled Ukraine Peace Push (6:22 a.m.)

With Western leaders in a whirl of shuttle diplomacy seeking to defuse tensions with Russia, a push to revive the Minsk peace accords for Ukraine after years of inaction is gathering some tentative momentum.

Diplomats met last month in Paris under the French and German-led talks known as the Normandy Format on implementation of Minsk, and are set to meet again Thursday in Berlin.

Whether France and Germany can unlock the process in a way that is acceptable to the Kremlin remains uncertain. It could also place Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy under intense political pressure at home and abroad.

Bets on Diplomatic Solution Catapult Distressed Ukraine Bonds to EM Favorites (6:00 a.m.)

Ukraine’s distressed debt has become a top emerging markets bet, winning over Citigroup, Ashmore Group and William Blair International on valuations and their view that there’s likely to be a diplomatic solution to the standoff with Russia.

The extra risk premium on Ukraine’s debt has shrunk 238 basis points since Jan. 25, when it was three times the EM average, according to Bloomberg indices.

With the country’s debt seen as cheap, bold traders say there’s money to be made by betting that efforts to de-escalate tensions and the threat of sanctions will avert a full-blown conflict.

South Korea Ready to Tap Oil Stockpile If Ukraine Crisis Worsens (4:51 a.m.)

South Korea said it’s ready to tap its strategic oil reserves if the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts crude supplies.

State-run Korea National Oil Corp. is well-prepared to release the stockpiles in case of an emergency, the energy ministry said. The company will find ways to respond to a potential shortfall, such as by securing alternative supplies.

Governments worldwide are tracking the drawn-out standoff over Ukraine amid concerns that Russia may invade its smaller neighbor, although Moscow has denied that it has any plans to do so. A potential conflict could upend critical commodity markets, including energy, at a time when crude has been trading near the highest level since 2014 as consumption booms.

