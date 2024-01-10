Russia starts selling tourist tours to North Korea

The government of the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation offers everyone a five-day sightseeing tour of Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, and a visit to the Masikryong Ski Resort.

Source: Government of Primorsky Krai on Telegram; tour operator Vostok Intur; 7x7; Sirena

Quote from advertising: "Do you want to visit one of the most interesting and mysterious countries in the world, North Korea? Then quickly pack your bags and go on a 5-day tour."

Details: The cost of such a tour for four days and three nights is US$750. This amount is indicated on the website of the tour operator Vostok Intur. It includes a visa, flights, and accommodation.

7x7 reports that Oleg Kozhemiako, the governor of Primorsky Krai, agreed on such a "unique offer" for Russians in September during Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia.

The first tour is scheduled for 9 February.

According to the publication, Kozhemiako also offered to send Russian schoolchildren to pioneer camps in North Korea.

