Russia starts withdrawal process from Council of Europe treaties
Russia launched the procedure of denunciation of agreements to which it was a party as a member country of the Council of Europe.
Source: European Pravda reports, citing Russian media
According to a published document dated 29 December, the Russian government sent a proposal to President Vladimir Putin to put before the State Duma a proposal to suspend the Council of Europe's international treaties on Russia, which is the first step in the procedure.
Background:
In March 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe passed a decision to expel the Russian Federation from the organisation and called on the Council to provide means of airspace protection for Ukraine. Before that, Russia, realising that exclusion would not be avoided, submitted an application to Strasbourg for independent withdrawal.
The European Court of Human Rights decided to suspend consideration of all complaints against the Russian Federation, but later resumed them. In June, the Russian Federation itself decided not to comply with the European Court of Human Rights decisions issued after 15 March 2022.
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe stated that Russia, according to international law, is still obliged to comply with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights passed against it.
European Pravda detailed the consequences of Russia's expulsion from the Council of Europe in the article Russia is wiped from the map of Europe, what the historic decision of PACE will change for Ukraine.
