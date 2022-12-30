Russia starts withdrawal process from Council of Europe treaties

Russia launched the procedure of denunciation of agreements to which it was a party as a member country of the Council of Europe.

Source: European Pravda reports, citing Russian media

According to a published document dated 29 December, the Russian government sent a proposal to President Vladimir Putin to put before the State Duma a proposal to suspend the Council of Europe's international treaties on Russia, which is the first step in the procedure.

Background:

