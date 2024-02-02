Russia stations over 70,000 troops on Dnipro River's left bank

The overall strength of the Russian occupation forces on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts is estimated to be over 70,000 personnel.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 2 February

Quote: "Both the quantity and nature of the Russian forces in nearby occupied territory is in a state of flux. Unsuccessful assault operations are costing the Russians up to 70% of personnel in any given assault group. Therefore, the units are forced to constantly manoeuvre and shift along different fronts. Currently, the overall enemy force on the left bank (Kherson, Zaporizhzhia) is estimated at over 70,000 personnel and hundreds of units of weaponry and equipment.

But not all of them are concentrated along the front line; some are located in deeper rear areas, being brought in as additional resources."

Details: Regarding the situation on the left bank of the Dnipro, Humeniuk noted that it is very complex, particularly because the relentless frequency of Russian assaults is proving exhausting.

Quote: "The day before yesterday only three assaults were launched; yesterday they intensified to 13 such attempts. However, the enemy’s consistent underuse of armoured vehicles in these assault groups continues - they are saving those until we mount a larger counterattack from our side.

They realise that we have been working on further fortifying recaptured territory ever since regaining it, as well as ensuring the success of potential future advances. They are trying to prevent us from doing so, but we continue to do our job."

Support UP or become our patron!