Russia Vows to Press Attack as Troops Near Kyiv: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- Russia said it would continue its “military operation” in Ukraine until its goals are met, as its troops move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed in what he called “a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”

The steady stream of penalties against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine continued, but apparently is having little impact on events on the ground. The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland are meeting in Lodz, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travel separately to Poland and later Estonia.

Russia banned residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought to counter the fresh sanctions walloping the economy. The European Union and Switzerland approved measures against some of Russia’s wealthiest tycoons, and Britain told ports not to service Russian-flagged vessels. Stocks in Europe tumbled and U.S. equity futures slipped.

Key Developments

All times CET:

Russia Vows to Continue Invasion Until Goals Met (11 a.m.)

Russia’s armed forces will continue their “military operation” in Ukraine until they meet their goals, Interfax quoted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying. He said Russia isn’t occupying Ukrainian territory and is attacking Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons.

Ukraine has reported dozens of civilian deaths and shared video clips that it says are of bombardments from non-guided munitions that have devastated residential areas in cities including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

European Stocks Tumble, U.S. Futures Slip (10:30 a.m.)

Stocks in Europe tumbled, with utilities and travel shares leading the decline as Russia intensified its attack. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also slipped.

Bonds gained as investors sought havens, with the yield on 10-year German debt falling more than 5 basis points. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower. Brent crude oil pushed above $101 a barrel, and industrial metals including aluminum, iron ore and copper climbed.

YouTube to Block RT, Sputnik Channels in Europe (10:15 a.m.)

Google said its YouTube platform will immediately block Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik in Europe. The announcement comes after Facebook, Instagram and TikTok restricted the state-funded Russian media channels. The EU announced a ban on the platforms Sunday, which member states will likely approve Tuesday.

“It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up,” Google Europe said in a tweet. YouTube said this week it would stop running advertisements on Russian state-backed media.

Putin Nuclear Order Demands Strong Response: Italy (10:13 a.m.)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Putin’s move Sunday to set his nuclear arsenal on high alert requires a “swift, firm, united reaction.”

Speaking in parliament in Rome, Draghi also said that he is open to further sanctions, and that the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements should participate in sanctions against Russia’s central bank.

EU Leaders Brace for Russian Retaliation to Sanctions (10 a.m.)

EU leaders on a call with U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday they expect Russian retaliation for sanctions they have imposed, including cyber attacks and economic measures, according to an EU official familiar with the discussion.

The leaders said that eastern European countries like Poland could become a particular target. Poland may become a central hub for arms deliveries to Ukraine under an EU military spending scheme.

They also discussed possible economic counter-sanctions, possibly including the energy sector and import bans by Russia on EU and other goods, the official said. There was a consensus among participants about the likelihood of retaliatory measures, the official said.

Iranian Leader Criticizes West Over Ukraine (10 a.m.)

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a tweet that governments that rely on the U.S. and Europe should know that their support is a “mirage and not real,” according to a tweet. “Today’s Ukraine is yesterday’s Afghanistan. Both countries’ presidents said they relied on US & Western govts but were left alone,” Khamenei said.

Lukashenko Says Belarus Has No Plans to Join Conflict (9:30 a.m.)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whose country has also been targeted with sanctions, says Russia has never asked the country to join its armed conflict in Ukraine.

Lukashenko told his Security Council that the former Soviet republic bordering Ukraine to the north, which the Russian military is using as a staging location for the invasion, is ready to speak to anybody to restore peace, according to state news service Belta. His government hosted Russian-Ukrainian talks on Monday on the border with Ukraine.

Eastern EU Members Want Ukraine Accession Path (9:30 a.m.)

The presidents of eight eastern EU members sent an open letter to the bloc calling for it to immediately grant an accession path to Ukraine. The letter was signed by the presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Furthering that effort, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will travel to Brussels Tuesday afternoon to ask European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for “systemic support for Ukraine in the context of its membership in the EU,” his spokesman said.

Ruble Stabilizes After Monday’s Record Plunge (9:20 a.m.)

The ruble stabilized after its worst plunge on record Monday as investors weighed the impact of sanctions against Russia and Moscow’s countermeasures. Russia’s stock market remains closed for a second day.

Index providers are assessing the country’s accessibility, with MSCI Inc. seeking feedback on whether to remove Russia from its stock and bond indexes. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. said it will remove debt issued by sanctioned Russian entities from its fixed-income indexes at a rebalancing exercise on March 31.

Elsewhere, stocks in Europe fluctuated and U.S. Index futures gained. The dollar was steady and Treasuries dipped. Oil pushed higher as traders balanced the possible release of emergency stockpiles against fears of disruption to Russian energy exports.

EU Nations Deny They’re Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine (9 a.m.)

Two former Eastern Bloc nations that are now part of NATO and the EU denied they’re gifting Russian-made fighter jets to Ukraine. According to a tweet from the official account of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada assembly, the donations include 56 Mig-29s from Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria, which was also said to be donating 14 Su-25 fighters.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad both denied that their countries are sending any fighters. Poland has not commented on weapons deliveries.

SNB Mulls Selling Russian Assets (8:15 a.m.)

The Swiss National Bank said its may sell security holdings connected to Russia, which are valued in the low triple-digit millions.

“The SNB is currently examining in compliance with the sanctions whether these securities will be held or sold,” a spokesman said in a written response to questions from Bloomberg. The value of the holdings amounts to less than 0.05% of its currency reserves, he said.

Ukraine Asks for IAEA Cordon Around Nuclear Plants (8 a.m.)

The head of Ukraine’s nuclear-power utility called on international monitors to intervene by erecting a 30-km (19 mile) safe zone around the country’s four nuclear power plants as Russian troops and heavy weapons move nearby, according to a statement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency will convene an emergency session on Wednesday in Vienna to assess the situation. They’ve been warning for days that the escalating war threatens to trigger an even wider tragedy by damaging nuclear-power infrastructure.

“It is extremely important that the nuclear power plants are not put at risk in any way,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said late Monday in a statement. “An accident involving the nuclear facilities in Ukraine could have severe consequences for public health and the environment.”

China Spy Think Tank Predicts Sanctions Will Backfire (8:15 a.m.)

A Chinese research organization that advises President Xi Jinping says Russia can weather sanctions. Russia has largely adapted to dealing with punitive measures since 2014 when it annexed Crimea, Ma Xue, an associate researcher at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, wrote in an article published on social media.

Cutting Russian banks off SWIFT will hurt Europe roughly as much, according to Ma, whose research body is linked to the Ministry of State Security, China’s civilian intelligence agency. Ma added the U.S. could incur major costs from its economic and humanitarian aid for allies.

Ukraine Says Heavy Shelling By Russia Continues (7:25 a.m.)

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down five Russian Su-30 or Su-35 fighter jets attacking Brovary and Vasylkiv in the region around the capital on Monday. its army chief said that since the invasion, Russia has fired 113 tactical missiles on towns and villages.

Ukraine continues to control Mariupol in the south, although the city is almost without electricity due to damage from air raids, according to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

Russian troops continue to shell military and civilian facilities and deploy surveillance airplanes via Belarus, the Ukrainian General Staff HQ said, adding the most-trained Belarus units are also massed along the border. Moscow says it is only seeking military targets.

Further Talks in Europe on Invasion Response (7:21 a.m.)

German, French and Polish foreign ministers are due to meet in the Polish city of Lodz Tuesday, another sign that Europe is coming together after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The so-called Weimar Triangle was in danger of becoming redundant, but was reinvigorated by Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine, with the German, French and Polish leaders meeting in Berlin last month for the first time in several years.

“With his military attack, Putin is showing that he no longer respects any rules,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement before leaving for Poland. “That makes our unity a question of survival for Europe.”

