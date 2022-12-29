Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan

Local woman speaks on her mobile phone in a window of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in Kherson
3
Dan Peleschuk and Herbert Villarraga
·4 min read

By Dan Peleschuk and Herbert Villarraga

KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's recently liberated southern city of Kherson suffered intense mortar and artillery attacks from Russian forces across the Dnipro river, while the Kremlin rejected a Ukrainian peace plan, demanding that Kyiv accept its annexation of four regions.

Kherson has remained under bombardment from Russian forces which had retreated to the east bank of the river when the city was retaken in a major victory for Ukraine last month.

On Wednesday, the shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital, though no-one was hurt, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's deputy chief of staff. Staff and patients were moved to a shelter, Tymoshenko said in a post on Telegram.

"It was frightening ... the explosions began abruptly, the window handle started to tear off ... oh, my hands are still shaking," Olha Prysidko, a new mother, said. "When we came to the basement, the shelling wasn't over. Not for a minute."

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

Zelenskiy, in a video address, urged Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.

"We have not lost our humanity, although we have endured terrible months," he said. "And we will not lose it, although there is a difficult year ahead."

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Kyiv and its Western allies have denounced Russia's actions as an imperialist-style land grab. Russian President Vladimir Putin calls it a "special military operation" to demilitarize its neighbour.

Sweeping sanctions have been imposed on Russia for the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes, left cities in ruins and shaken the global economy, driving up energy and food prices.

Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines collapsed to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the Ukraine conflict and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations show.

'TODAY'S REALITIES'

There is still no prospect of talks to end the war.

Zelenskiy is vigorously pushing a 10-point peace plan that envisages Russia respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and pulling out all its troops.

But Moscow dismissed it on Wednesday, reiterating Kyiv must accept Russia's annexation of the four regions - Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

There can be no peace plan "that does not take into account today's realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Zelenskiy's idea of driving Russia out of eastern Ukraine and Crimea with Western help and getting Moscow to pay damages to Kyiv is an "illusion", the RIA news agency reported.

TASS cited Lavrov as saying that Russia would continue to build up its fighting strength and technological capabilities in Ukraine. He said that Moscow's mobilised troops had undergone "serious training" and while many were now on the ground, the majority were not yet at the front.

Zelenskiy told parliament to remain united and praised Ukrainians for helping the West "find itself again".

"Our national colours are today an international symbol of courage and indomitability of the whole world," he said in an annual speech held behind closed doors.

KHERSON ATTACKS

On the battlefront, Russia shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Wednesday. The Kherson region, at the mouth of the Dnipro, serves as a gateway to Russian-annexed Crimea.

Heavy fighting persisted around the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, in the eastern province of Donetsk, and to its north, around the cities of Svatove and Kreminna in Luhansk, where Ukrainian forces are trying to break Russian defensive lines.

Britain's defence ministry said Russia had likely reinforced the Kreminna section of the frontline as it is logistically important and relatively vulnerable following Ukrainian advances further west.

Kyiv-based military analyst Oleh Zhdanov noted that Kharkiv city and region had also come under heavy attacks which damaged a regional gas pipeline.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram post that the city had come under attack twice, "presumably" from Iranian Shahed drones, five of which Ukraine's eastern air command separately reported downing over the city of Dnipro.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia intensifies attacks on Kherson in Ukraine's south, Bakhmut in east

    KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian forces increased mortar and artillery attacks on the city of Kherson more than six weeks after it was retaken by Ukrainian troops, while also exerting pressure along frontlines in the east, Ukraine's military said on Wednesday. Russia had shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, causing civilian casualties and damaging civilian infrastructure in Kherson city and region, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement. It said a number of Russian forces were leaving their posts around Zaporizhzhia.

  • Russian invaders fire at maternity ward of hospital in Kherson

    Russian invaders fired at the maternity ward of a hospital in Kherson on 27 December. No one was injured. Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chairman of the Office of the President, on Telegram Quote: "Kherson.

  • Serbs Agree to Unblock Roads in Kosovo But Tensions Still Simmer

    (Bloomberg) -- Serbs in Kosovo agreed to start removing road barricades erected in protest against the largely ethnic-Albanian government, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said, even as he vowed to protect demonstrators that have raised the specter of renewed conflict.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require

  • Russians continue desperate offensive on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts General Staff

    Russian occupiers continue conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts as of the evening of 28 December; however, they are on the defensive on other fronts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "The occupiers carried out two airstrikes and two missile strikes; they also fired more than ten times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

  • Digital Dollar Will Come Eventually, Lobbyist Says

    Michael Greco, policy research director at the Digital Dollar Project (DDP) and Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomic Center, discuss why the development of a central bank digital currency in the U.S. may only be a matter of time.

  • Dollar steadies as optimism over China reopening turns to caution

    The dollar steadied on Thursday after riding long-end U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight, as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled. Following China's removal of its quarantine rule for inbound travellers beginning Jan. 8, countries such as the United States, Japan and India said they would require COVID tests for travellers from China. The speed at which the country has scrapped COVID rules has left its fragile health system overwhelmed and sparked concerns about the spread of the virus.

  • ‘Big moment’: Local high school band hits the road to perform at the Peach Bowl

    A high school band is getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. On Wednesday, Hopewell High School’s Titanium Sound Band packed up and headed to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl.

  • SpaceX history: 13 of the biggest moments for Elon Musk's 20-year-old company

    Some of the most significant moments in SpaceX's history include nearly going bankrupt in 2008 and bringing space travel back to the US.

  • Russians launch missile attack on Kharkiv

    The Russians have attacked Kharkiv on the morning of 28 December, and the authorities have called on residents to stay in shelters. Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office, on Telegram; alerts.

  • Russia's Lavrov: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia

    "The actions of the countries of the collective West and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy under their control confirm the global nature of the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said. "It is no secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies is to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country."

  • Ukraine is offering residents cash and free train rides to evacuate Kherson as Russian shelling intensifies in the city

    Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration said that by the start of the week, at least 300 people were leaving Kherson by train daily.

  • The Best EVs We Drove in 2022

    As automakers continue to build out their electric lineups, the list of EVs that we’ve reviewed grows with it. Some, such as the 2023 Toyota bZ4X, were only OK, but why dwell on the negative? There really are some great EVs out there, and these were the best ones we drove this year. Weirdly, we didn’t review any notable ones until the summer, but hey, sometimes things just happen like that. Maybe that’ll change next year.

  • Lockheed's Sikorsky seeks review of Black Hawk replacement contract

    The company, which filed its protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), said it had partner Boeing Co's support. Earlier this month, the Army ended a years-long competition aimed at finding a replacement for the Black Hawk utility helicopter after it assigned the contract to Textron's unit.

  • Climate change won't make winter storms and blizzards go away. Scientists explain why.

    Scientists say extreme weather events, such as the Buffalo blizzard, could happen more often or be more intense as the Earth's climate changes.

  • D'Angelo Russell with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    D'Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an and one vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 12/28/2022

  • DE Isaac Rochell terminates practice squad contract with Browns

    Isaac Rochell is no longer on the practice squad

  • Russian forces shower Nikopol district using Grads overnight, damaging gas pipelines and power grid

    The Russian military attacked the Nikopol district with Grad MLRS and heavy artillery overnight, damaging gas pipelines and the power grid in one of its hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

  • Renewable Fuel Giant May Be Misleading Public About Its Eco-Credentials

    One of the world’s biggest renewable energy players may be misleading the public about its product. Earlier this month, Mongabay published a damning report on Enviva, the world’s biggest producer of wood chips used for biomass energy, based on allegations from an anonymous former employee, who claimed that the company is producing its chips in a much less environmentally friendly way than its PR materials claim.

  • Russian Foreign Minister complains that US is "threatening" to kill Putin

    Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, has claimed that representatives of the US Department of Defense have allegedly threatened to deliver a "decapitating strike" on the Kremlin. Source: Lavrov in an interview with TASS Quote: "Washington went the farthest: there, some 'unnamed officials' from the Pentagon threatened to deliver a 'decapitating strike' on the Kremlin.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Launches New Drone Attacks in South, East

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh drone attacks occurred in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveGazprom PJSC’s exports to its key foreign markets decli