Russia steps up legal fight against isolation in sports

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Norway sports a headband reading No War Please as she competes in the Biathlon 4x6 km relay women's World Cup competition, in Kontiolahti, Finland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tokyo Games
    Tokyo Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia stepped up its legal fight against isolation in sports because of the war in Ukraine when its national Olympic body made an urgent appeal Friday to overturn a ban on its athletes competing at a European youth winter sports festival.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it was setting a timetable for the case ahead of the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival being held in Finland from March 20-25.

Russian officials had promised to challenge athlete bans imposed by most Olympic sports bodies this month, though no appeal to CAS has been announced relating to the figure skating world championships which start March 21. The International Skating Union is organizing that event in Montpellier, France.

The appeal by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) challenges the European Olympic Committees, whose executive committee decided on March 2 to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes.

CAS said Friday the ROC has not asked for an interim ruling — so-called “provisional measures” — to freeze the ban, suggesting the full merits of the case could be decided over the next week.

The appeal joins Russian soccer in going to CAS to push back against the country's sporting isolation after the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian soccer federation has appealed against bans on national and club teams by FIFA and UEFA. Those suspensions were imposed March 1 within hours of the International Olympic Committee urging sports bodies to act against Russia.

The arguments in favor of Russian athlete bans were restated Friday by IOC president Thomas Bach in an open letter to international sports officials.

Bach said that while it was clear Russian athletes were not responsible for the war, the fairness and integrity of competitions where Ukrainians could be unable to compete had to be considered.

He also cited “safety risks for Russian and Belarusian athletes taking part in international competitions, because of deep anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian feelings following the invasion.”

Bach also criticized those who made the “cheap argument” that the IOC broke its own rules on neutrality by politicizing sport with its call to block Russian competitors.

“Whoever so blatantly violates the Olympic Truce with political and even military means cannot denounce the consequences as being politically motivated,” Bach wrote, referencing the pledge signed by all 193 United Nations member states, including Russia, ahead of the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • UN rights office says it has credible reports of Russian cluster bomb use in Ukraine

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The U.N. human rights office said on Friday it had received "credible reports" of several cases of Russian forces using cluster munitions in populated areas in Ukraine, adding that indiscriminate use of such weapons might amount to war crimes. The U.N. agency has dozens of monitors in the country and more are expected to arrive once a commission established by the Geneva-based Council to probe possible war crimes is operational. It has confirmed at least 549 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, although says the real figure is likely higher.

  • EXPLAINER: Russia is not a 'most favored nation.' What now?

    In escalating the U.S. drive to squeeze Russia's economy, President Joe Biden moved Friday, with European and other key allies, to revoke Moscow’s “most favored nation” trade status. Congress is expected to act swiftly to pass legislation to formalize the downgrade of Moscow's trade status. The U.S. revocation of Russia's long-standing most favored trade status is only the latest in a series of economic and financial sanctions that have been leveled against Russia in response to its brutal war against Ukraine.

  • Ukraine: Harris says high inflation, gas prices are ‘price to pay’ as US sanctions Russia

    The White House and Congress are pressuring Russia as Moscow’s attacks on civilians in Ukraine fuel outrage. Sanctions have roiled global oil markets.

  • Why are gas prices so high in Illinois? Here are 3 reasons, and some ways to save

    Gas prices nationally rose 2.9 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday. It's up 59 cents from last week and 1.47 from last March.

  • Unable to adjust, undocumented families hit hard by Tampa Bay housing costs

    TAMPA — Even if they see little hope of participating fully in U.S. society, many of the estimated 11 million immigrants living illegally in the United States got what they came for — chiefly, relief from grinding poverty and oppression. But for those living in the Tampa Bay area, the price of life in the shadows is rising with the explosion in housing costs. It’s a trend that cuts across all ...

  • U.S. rushing $200 million worth of weapons for Ukraine's defense against Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling by Russian forces. President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized the additional security assistance, the White House said, paving the way for the "immediate" shipment of fresh military equipment to Ukraine, a senior administration official said. Biden's decision brings total U.S. security aid provided to Ukraine to $1.2 billion since January 2021, and to $3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, according to senior administration officials.

  • I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans

    Why would I break bread with Republicans? Because we need a healthy Republican Party

  • Democrats ask Americans for "sacrifice" on gas prices

    Democrats are testing the potential for a reset with voters around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and President Biden's handling of the crisis. Driving the news: At House Democrats’ conference in Philadelphia this week, lawmakers made the case for Biden’s resurgence and for Americans’ shared sacrifice — including paying higher gas prices — to protect democracy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Vladimir Putin’s invas

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Col. Yevgeny 'Eugene' Vindman talks about where Russia has faltered in attacking Ukraine

    U.S. Army Col. Yevgeny 'Eugene' Vindman spoke with USA TODAY Opinion about Russia's war in Ukraine and discusses his personal assessment of the war.

  • Gregg Popovich sets NBA record for most wins as a head coach

    Gregg Popovich earned his 1,336th career win on Friday, passing Don Nelson for the most victories as a head coach in NBA history.

  • Queen Elizabeth Makes A Rare Donation For Ukrainian Refugees

    The British monarch made a "generous donation" to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

  • US sanctions family of Putin spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov — including his Instagram influencer daughter

    Elizaveta Peskova had posted "no to war" on a since-deleted Instagram Live story. Now she is facing US sanctions.

  • With Perpetual Withdrawal Rates, Your Money Can Last Forever

    The well-known 4% safe withdrawal rate promises you'll never run out of money in retirement. But is it actually safe -- and is there a better alternative?

  • 'We fight together' says Zelensky in address to Polish Parliament

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a speech via video teleconference to the Polish Parliament on the 23rd anniversary of Poland's accession to NATO. Zelensky says Ukraine and Poland are fighting "together" and thanks the Polish people for welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

  • This is how scientists are saving the world’s banana crop

    The 1943 Louis Prima hit “Yes! We Have No Bananas” became the unofficial theme tune for rationing during the Second World War when the Ministry of Food banned the import of the fruit to save ships.

  • China allows COVID antigen self-test kits for public as cases hit two-year high

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Friday said it would for the first time allow the general public to use COVID-19 antigen self-test kits that do not need medical workers to take samples, in a bid to augment its testing regime that has been put under pressure by Omicron. The general public will be able to buy self-test kits in stores and online, while medical institutions can offer antigen tests that require samples collected by professionals, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

  • U.S. Treasury Department stresses that Russia sanctions extend to cryptocurrency

    The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued new guidance on Friday clarifying that U.S. citizens and digital asset firms are required to comply with sanctions against Russia, even when facilitating transactions in cryptocurrency. OFAC said in the guidance that people in the United States as well as businesses that deal in cryptocurrency, "must be vigilant against attempts to circumvent OFAC regulations" and should "take risk-based steps to ensure they do not engage in prohibited transactions." The warning comes as many in the crypto industry are responding to concerns from some lawmakers that digital assets could be used to circumvent Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Thousands of Russians stuck in Thailand after asset freezes, airline blocks

    About 6,500 Russians are stuck in four provinces and cities of Thailand as tourists grapple with fewer airline options to head back home and sanctions that have affected their access to financial services, The Associated Press reported.Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told the newswire on Friday that 6,500 Russians were stranded in Pattaya city and the provinces of Surat Thani, Krabi and Phuket. One thousand Ukrainians...

  • Technicians are starting to repair Chernobyl power lines, UN nuclear watchdog says

    Ukraine has told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that technicians have begun repairing damaged power lines at the Chernobyl nuclear plant to try and restore electricity supplies, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Friday.Why it matters: Chernobyl lost electricity after Russian forces attacked and took control of the site early on in the invasion. The loss of power could disrupt the cooling of radioactive material contained in the plant and risk radioactive leakage.Get