Russia steps in, trying to aid stalled Afghan peace process

  • In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, Zamir Kabulov, left, Russia's President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on Afghanistan meets with Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, I Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Kabulov was in Pakistan, a key regional player in efforts to find a peaceful end to Afghanistan's protracted war. During his unannounced visit , Kabulov met Pakistan's powerful army chief as well as the foreign minister. Few details came out of the meeting except that Afghanistan and getting to a peace deal dominated talks. Last month a delegation of the Taliban was in Moscow. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)
  • FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, left, speaks to Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, third left, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban's chief negotiator, third right, and other members of the Taliban delegation prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia. With talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled and Washington reviewing its options, Russia has stepped up its diplomatic efforts to push peace in Afghanistan making the rounds of regional players, including in Pakistan on Friday, as well as meeting Taliban and senior Afghan officials. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
  • FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. With talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled and Washington reviewing its options, Russia has stepped up its diplomatic efforts to push peace in Afghanistan making the rounds of regional players, including in Pakistan on Friday, as well as meeting Taliban and senior Afghan officials. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, Zamir Kabulov, left, Russia's President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on Afghanistan meets with Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, I Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Kabulov was in Pakistan, a key regional player in efforts to find a peaceful end to Afghanistan's protracted war. During his unannounced visit , Kabulov met Pakistan's powerful army chief as well as the foreign minister. Few details came out of the meeting except that Afghanistan and getting to a peace deal dominated talks. Last month a delegation of the Taliban was in Moscow. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)
KATHY GANNON

ISLAMABAD (AP) — With talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled and the new administration in Washington mulling its options, Russia is stepping up efforts to try and find a way forward in the peace process.

Moscow's emissaries have been making the rounds, visiting regional players and meeting officials and senior Taliban figures — even as a NATO ministerial conference this week concluded that there is no easy solution on how to end Afghanistan’s protracted war.

Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan, was in Pakistan on Friday for talks with officials. Islamabad has been a key player with significant influence over the Taliban.

Under a February 2020 deal that the Trump administration signed with the Taliban, Washington committed to a May 1 withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan — which, after 20 years, has become America’s longest conflict.

President Joe Biden is now conducting a review of that deal, though the Taliban have warned that there would be no wiggle room on the deadline, threatening to restart the war with the U.S. and NATO if it's not met.

Since the U.S.-Taliban agreement was signed, the Taliban have kept their commitment not to attack NATO and U.S. troops but are relentlessly targeting Afghan forces, which have also been conducting operations against the insurgents. The spike in violence across Afghanistan is undermining any prospects of a tangible cease-fire.

The Taliban today are the strongest they have been since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion toppled their regime for sheltering the mastermind of 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., the al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

For its part, Russia has not forgotten its experience in Afghanistan, where at least 15,000 Soviet troops were killed in fighting that began as an effort to prop up a communist ally and soon became a grinding campaign against the U.S.-backed mujahedeen insurgency.

During his unannounced visit on Friday to Islamabad, the Russian envoy met with Pakistan's powerful army chief, as well as the foreign minister. Few details came out of Kabulov's meetings except a statement saying that Afghanistan and efforts to reach a peace deal dominated the discussions.

Russia has often waded into the diplomatic arena on Afghanistan, and last month a delegation of the Taliban visited Moscow — as they have done in the past, during critical moments for the peace process. In 2019, Moscow twice hosted meeting between the Taliban and prominent Afghan personalities — meeting that were seen as a precursor to the peace talks between the Afghan government and the insurgents that started last year in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office.

Moscow's diplomacy push comes ahead of the 32nd anniversary of the Soviet Union's pullout from Afghanistan where it fought the mujahedeen, or holy warriors, who were backed by Washington and Pakistan. The co-founder of the Taliban and lead negotiator in the 2020 U.S.-Taliban deal, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, fought in the 1980s war against Soviet troops.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement after meeting with Kabulov that Islamabad and Moscow share a desire for “an inclusive political settlement (to) the conflict in Afghanistan .”

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Afghanistan's foreign minister, Mohammad Haneef Atmar would be in Moscow next week.

“Russia is paying special attention to the national reconciliation in Afghanistan and ending the protracted military conflict in the country,” Zakharova said.

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

