Russia is stopping rocket engine sales to the US and their space chief said, ‘Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks’

The International Space Station in 2022. NASA

Russia is stopping rocket engine sales to the US, according to Reuters.

"Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks," said Dmitry Rogozin, the Russian space chief.

He claimed that since the 1990s, Russia had delivered 122 RD-180 engines to the US.

Russia has stopped selling rocket engines to the US in response to sanctions, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

"In a situation like this, we can't supply the United States with our world's best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don't know what," Rogozin said on state-run TV.

Rogozin claimed that since the 1990s, Russia had delivered 122 RD-180 engines to the US, and 98 have been used. As part of the decision, Russia will stop servicing rocket engines, meaning that the 24 that are unused will be without the Russians' assistance.

On Thursday, Roscosmos also announced that it will no longer collaborate with Germany on research at the International Space Station.

Since last week, Russia has been attacking Ukraine, with sustained ground and air assaults across the country. Russian missile attacks have struck apartments, an orphanage, and a children's hospital, according to the Ukrainian government.

Russia's campaign so far has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community and has united Western nations in unprecedented ways, who have unleashed a wide-ranging sanctions campaign on Putin and his allies.

Read the original article on Business Insider