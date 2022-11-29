Russia stops deploying battalion tactical groups due to their ineffectiveness, says UK intelligence

6
·1 min read
The troops of the Russian Federation stopped the deployment of battalion-tactical groups
The troops of the Russian Federation stopped the deployment of battalion-tactical groups

The BTG concept has been an important part of Russian military doctrine for the past 10 years or so. The BTGs were integrated with a wide range of sub-units, such as tank, reconnaissance and artillery units, that greatly differs from western military practices.

However, during the large scale and high intensity war in Ukraine, several intrinsic weaknesses of the BTG were discovered, UK intelligence believes. Also, the number of the deployed BTGs were often insufficient for a successful assault.

“Decentralized distribution of artillery has not allowed Russia to fully leverage its advantage in numbers of guns; and few BTG commanders have been empowered to flexibly exploit opportunities in the way the BTG model was designed to promote,” the intelligence report reads.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

