Russia strengthens ties with North Korea to buy more artillery shells – ISW

Russia is strengthening ties with North Korea in order to purchase more artillery ammunition from abroad, citing a shortage in the country.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Military analysts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to North Korea "at an early date" and the strengthening of Russian-North Korean relations are part of Russia's efforts to import ammunition from abroad.

ISW quotes Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, who stated in an interview on 21 January that North Korea provided "significant amounts of artillery ammunition," allowing Russia to "breathe a little." Budanov suggested that if Russian forces had not received ammunition from North Korea, they would have faced a significant shortage.

Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Ukraine's Intelligence, stated that from September to November 2023, North Korea delivered one million shells to Russia, and that the Russian military-industrial complex can only produce two million 122-mm and 152-mm shells per year, resulting in a 500,000-shell shortage in 2023 and a similar shortage in 2024.

Background:

On 20 January, during a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to visit North Korea shortly.

