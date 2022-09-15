Russia strikes back as Ukraine reclaims territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin met in-person with China's leader Xi Jinping for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine. Putin acknowledged China's "concerns" about he war. In Ukraine, Russia launched new air strikes as it seeks to push back against Ukraine's advances. Debora Patta has more.

    STORY: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan...the first face-to-face for the two men since Russian forces invaded Ukraine late in February.Putin told Xi he understood the Chinese had questions - and concerns - about what Russia calls its "special military operation," and praised Beijing for what he called its "balanced position" on the conflict."We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis. We understand your questions and concern about this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position."Russia's war in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the global economy into uncharted waters, sending prices of food and energy soaring prices amid the most significant confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.And Putin’s first remarks about Chinese concern over the war come just days after his own soldiers beat a hasty and humiliating retreat in the face of a lightning counterattack by Ukrainian forces in the northeastern part of that country.China has refrained from condemning Russia's operation against Ukraine or calling it an "invasion" in line with the Kremlin. Still, Beijing has been careful not to give material support to Russia that could trigger Western sanctions on China's own economy.Xi did not mention Ukraine in his public remarks.The last time the two leaders met in person, just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, they declared a "no limits" partnership and inked a promise to collaborate more against the West.The pair have met nearly 40 times since Xi became China’s president in 2013, and the Xi-Putin partnership is considered one of the most significant developments in geopolitics after China's own spectacular rise over the past 40 years.But the Ukraine war has underscored the different trajectories of China and Russia: one a rising superpower whose economy is forecast to overtake the United States in a decade; the other, a former superpower struggling with a draining war.Xi's trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was his first outside China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Russia vows to continue Mir card expansion after new U.S. sanctions

    Russia's central bank on Friday pledged to keep expanding the number of countries that accept its Mir bank cards after new U.S. sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions. The United States on Thursday sanctioned the chief executive of the Bank of Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK), which runs Mir, saying it was seeking to hold the Russian government accountable for its Feb. 24 invasion and continuing war against Ukraine. "Russia has scrambled to find new ways to process payments and conduct transactions," the U.S. Treasury said.

  • Russia draws a 'red line' on U.S.-Ukraine weapons

    STORY: The Russian government is saying that if the United States starts supplying Ukraine with longer range missiles for its war effort, that it would represent a "red line" for Moscow.These are destroyed and abandoned tanks seen by Reuters in the town of Izium, the major logistics hub recently retaken by Ukrainian troops. The "Z" symbol is used by Russian forces to identify themselves.Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are digging in and fortifying their defenses, according to a Ukrainian regional official, who said it will be difficult for Ukrainian troops to repeat their recent rapid advances.Speaking on Thursday (September 15), a spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry said that if the U.S. did cross that red line and supply longer range rockets, that Washington would become "a direct party to the conflict" and that Russia, quote, "reserves the right to defend its territory."The U.S. currently supplies Ukraine with rockets that can hit targets up to 50 miles away, and hasn't said publicly whether it will send rockets that can hit twice that range or more.Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was back in Kyiv to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after a surprise visit to Izium a day earlier.This is what he says Russian troops left behind:"Our law enforcers are already receiving evidence of murder, torture, and abductions of people by the occupiers... And what we are seeing now in the Kharkiv region, is the evidence of genocide against Ukrainians."Earlier this week Ukraine reported that at least a thousand residents of Izium had been killed in six months of fighting. Russia has long denied targeting civilians.

  • China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan

    China announced sanctions on Friday against the CEOs of American defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify what the sanctions would be against Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike 13 Russian strong points General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:11 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck 13 Russian strong points, concentrations of Russian ammunition and equipment and five air-defence systems.

  • Iran's Raisi says thwarting U.S. sanctions needs new solutions

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that thwarting "draconian" U.S. sanctions required new solutions, asserting that an expanding central Asian security organisation could help defy Washington's unilateralism. Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Raisi also called for an expansion of free trade among the SCO's member countries, alongside financial and banking cooperation. "The SCO needs to adopt new solutions and take specific measures to counter draconian U.S. sanctions and its unilateralism, such as sustainable trade among its member states," Raisi said.

  • G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

    Germany’s economy minister says the Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade

