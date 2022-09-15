Russia strikes disused bridge support, reports destruction of Ukrainian assault force

Very similar to a

But, in fact, the video shows the Russians helicopters fired at an abandoned bridge support dating from the time of the Second World War.

"The crew, using a search and targeting system, detected a barge with servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a distance of 15 kilometers,” the Russian message reads.

“Two Vikhr guided missiles were fired at the object. The master missile hit the bow, and the slave missile hit the stern of the barge.”

The Russian military actually hit the remains of a bridge that German invasion forces built back in 1943. Following the Soviet offensive in 1944, they were forced to blow up the structure. Only two pillars remained of the bridge — one in Nikopol at the site of a local bar, and the other in the Dnipro River near the shore at Kamianka-Dniprovska. The video from the Russian Ministry of Defense even shows birds flying near the abutment and scattering after the helicopter strike – unlikely for a barge filled with Ukrainian troops.

The so-called "barge" is even marked on maps of the area.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu – out of favor because of the military failures in Ukraine – attempted to cheer up Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a long-awaited "achievement" — the capture of the village of Pisky in Donetsk Oblast.

This is the fourth time the capture of the village has been announced in recent weeks.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine