Russia strikes Kharkiv hotel in Ukraine used by foreign journalists in ‘revenge’ attack

The Kharkiv Palace Hotel after it was struck by a Russian missile - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Russia’s military has deliberately hit a hotel favoured by international media in Kharkiv as revenge for a Ukrainian missile strike on a Russian city.

At least 28 people were injured in the Saturday evening barrage on the Kharkiv Palace Hotel in the centre of the city.

A British citizen and a security adviser to a group of German journalists were among the wounded, according to a statement by the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine’s SBU military intelligence service had used the hotel as a base, although this was denied by Ukrainian officials.

“A high-precision missile strike on the former Kharkiv Palace Hotel complex destroyed representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, directly involved in the planning and execution of the terrorist attack in Belgorod,” it said in a statement.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Kharkiv. These missiles were followed by drone attacks across Ukraine, including Kharkiv, that damaged several residential buildings. On Sunday, Kyiv said it had destroyed 21 of 49 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired by Russia.

The Kharkiv Palace Hotel was popular with international journalists, but Russia claimed it was being used by Ukraine's military intelligence - Yan Dobronosov/REUTERS

“On the eve of the new year, Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not scared,” said Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv’s mayor.

Photographs from the attack showed the 5-star Kharkiv Palace Hotel virtually destroyed. All its windows had been blown out and a gaping hole was left in part of the building.

Alica Jung, a reporter with German broadcaster ZDF, was in her fifth-floor bedroom in the hotel when it was hit by the missile. She said there was a loud thud and when she opened her door she was nearly overwhelmed by acrid black smoke.

“I don’t know if my colleagues are still alive or what part of this building is still standing,” she said on Sunday. “I ran down the stairs over shards and debris into the underground parking garage that serves as a bunker for the hotel.”

Ms Jung said that out of the 15 occupied bedrooms in the hotel, journalists were staying in 10 of them and that her translator was also injured in the attack.

The wrecked lobby of the Kharkiv Palace Hotel following the missile attack - KHARKIV REGIONAL ADMINISTRATION

Kharkiv lies 50 miles south of Belgorod where 24 people were killed and 108 injured on Saturday lunchtime in what Russian officials said was a Ukrainian missile attack.

The deaths in Belgorod were the largest number of Russian civilians killed in a single incident since the start of the war, and several regions in Russia cancelled New Year’s Eve celebrations following the attack.

The past week has been one of the deadliest away from the front lines. The largest Russian missile attack of the war on Ukrainian cities on Wednesday killed 40 people.

But in his traditional New Year’s Eve address to Russians, Vladimir Putin avoided referencing the war and instead focused on promoting traditional Russian family values.

“In the outgoing year, we worked hard and accomplished a lot, were proud of our common achievements, rejoiced at the successes and were firm, defending national interests, our freedom and security and our values,” he said.

The speech was filmed on the walls of the Kremlin and contrasted with his address last year when his forces were retreating across Ukraine, which he gave surrounded by soldiers.

Analysts said that Putin now feels buoyed by his military’s resistance against Ukraine’s Nato-backed forces and wants to project an aura of stability ahead of a presidential election in mid-March.

A view of the damage in an apartment building in Kharkiv after a missile strike on Dec 30 - ANADOLU

But although protests are banned in Russia and most people back Putin, careful small anti-Kremlin demonstrations continue.

On the Telegram social messaging channel, a group of people in Khabarovsk in the far east of Russia called for peace, including a man wearing a T-shirt with the portrait of a murdered Putin opponent.

Separately, a group of women called “The Way Home” plastered posters around cities demanding that their mobilised husbands and sons be allowed to return from the front line.

And Yekaterina Duntsova, a former journalist barred from standing on an anti-war platform in the presidential election, also released a message in which she hoped 2024 would be a better year.

“New year is when we live in peace with ourselves and with our neighbours,” she said.

In Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky used his New Year’s Eve address to both praise Ukraine’s soldiers and also to prod his Western backers to send more arms “so that next year our country will have as many capabilities as possible to fight the Russian evil”.