Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vitali Klitschko
    Vitali Klitschko
    Ukrainian boxer and politician (1971-)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east.

Associated Press journalists in Kyiv saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians. Klitschko said four people were hospitalized with injuries and a 7-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble. Culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Telegram that a kindergarten was hit in the attacks.

Ukraine Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that “according to prelim data 14 missiles were launched against Kyiv region and Kyiv.” Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said the missiles were Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles fired from planes over the Caspian Sea.

Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5.

Klitschko told journalists that he believed “it is maybe a symbolic attack” ahead of this week's NATO summit in Madrid.

Two more explosions were later heard in Kyiv, but their cause and possible casualties were not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have been seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, pressing their momentum after taking full control Saturday of the charred ruins of Sievierodonetsk and the chemical plant where hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians had been holed up.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region that includes Sievierodonetsk, said Sunday that Russia was conducting intense airstrikes on the adjacent city of Lysychansk, destroying its television tower and seriously damaging a road bridge.

“There's very much destruction — Lysychansk is almost unrecognizable,” he wrote on Facebook.

Also Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies intend to announce a ban on imports of gold from Russia. They hope that measure will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine.

Senior Biden administration officials said gold is Moscow’s second largest export after energy, and that banning imports would make it more difficult for Russia to participate in global markets.

Biden’s Twitter feed said Russia “rakes in tens of billions of dollars” from the sale of its gold, its second largest export after energy.

On Saturday, Russia also launched dozens of missiles on several areas across the country far from the heart of the eastern battles. Some of the missiles were fired from Russian long-range Tu-22 bombers deployed from Belarus for the first time, Ukraine’s air command said.

The bombardment preceded a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during which Putin announced that Russia planned to supply Belarus with the Iskander-M missile system.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said late Saturday that Russian and Moscow-backed separatist forces now control Sievierodonetsk and the villages surrounding it. He said the attempt by Ukrainian forces to turn the Azot plant into a “stubborn center of resistance” had been thwarted.

Haidai confirmed Saturday that Sievierodonetsk had fallen to Russian and separatist fighters, who he said were now trying to blockade Lysychansk from the south.

Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted a spokesman for the separatist forces, Andrei Marochko, as saying Russian troops and separatist fighters had entered Lysychansk and that fighting was taking place in the heart of the city. There was no immediate comment on the claim from the Ukrainian side.

Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk have been the focal point of a Russian offensive aimed at capturing all of the Donbas and destroying the Ukrainian military defending it — the most capable and battle-hardened segment of the country’s armed forces.

Capturing Lysychansk would give Russian forces control of every major settlement in the province, a significant step toward Russia’s aim of capturing the entire Donbas. The Russians and separatists control about half of Donetsk, the second province in the Donbas.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian missiles hit Kyiv wounding five people, Ukraine says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian missiles struck a residential building and a kindergarten in central Kyiv early on Sunday, wounding five people, officials said, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks. Up to four explosions rang out in central Kyiv. A fire broke out in a nine-storey residential building that was partially damaged in the attack in the central Shevchenkivskiy district, the emergency services said.

  • Rhode Island officer arrested in alleged assault of Senate opponent at abortion rally

    An off-duty Rhode Island police officer who was running for state Senate was arrested on an assault charge after allegedly attacking his female opponent during

  • Russian missiles shake Kyiv as world leaders gather in Europe

    KYIV/POKROVSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, a day after a key eastern city fell to pro-Russian forces in a major set-back for Ukraine and as world leaders gathered in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow. Up to four explosions rang out in central Kyiv in the early hours, in the first such attack on the city in weeks.

  • Biden's mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia

    President Joe Biden is out to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe as the 4-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are deepening. Biden first joins a meeting of the Group of Seven leading economic powers in the Bavarian Alps of Germany and later travels to Madrid for a summit with leaders of the 30 NATO countries. The visit comes as the global coalition to bolster Ukraine and punish Russia for its aggression has showed signs of fraying amid skyrocketing inflation in food and energy prices caused by the conflict.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow attacks Ukraine capital Kyiv with strikes on two buildings

    Truss aims swipe at Macron over 'selling out' Ukraine ‘Butcher of Aleppo’ sacked as Putin shakes up top command The ballerina who dances by night and fights Russians by day Robert Tombs: The divided West is enfeebled by declinism Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • As summit host, Spain urges NATO to watch its southern flank

    While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is certain to dominate an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid, Spain and other member nations are quietly pushing the Western alliance to consider how mercenaries aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin are spreading Moscow's influence to Africa. As the host of the summit taking place from Tuesday to Thursday, Spain wants to emphasize its proximity to Africa as it lobbies for a greater focus on Europe’s southern flank in a new document outlining NATO's vision of its security challenges and tasks.

  • Carpe diem: In Ukraine, war turning love into marriages

    When the couple awoke to the rumble of war on Feb. 24, they'd been dating for just over a year. Russia was invading and Ihor Zakvatskyi knew there was no more time to lose. “I did not want to waste a single minute without Katya knowing that I wanted to spend my life with her,” Zakvatskyi, 24, said as he and his 25-year-old bride exchanged vows and wedding rings this month in the capital, Kyiv.

  • Zelenskyy: 45 missiles prove that sanctions against Russia are not enough, nor are weapons for Ukraine

    ALONA MAZURENKO - SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 22:55 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the 45 Russian missiles fired on Ukraine by Russia on 25 June prove that global sanctions against Russia are not enough.

  • Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war

    President Joe Biden said Sunday that the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies will ban imports of gold from Russia, the latest in a series of sanctions that the club of democracies hopes will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine. Biden and his counterparts will huddle on the summit's opening day Sunday to discuss how to secure energy supplies and tackle inflation, aiming to keep the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from splintering the global coalition working to punish Moscow. Hours before the summit was set to open, Russia launched missile strikes against the Ukrainian capital Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

  • Wimbledon 2022: Why isn't Roger Federer participating in the tournament?

    Roger Federer is still recovering after having knee surgery in 2021.

  • Supreme Court abortion ruling touches off second day of raucous protests nationwide

    There appeared to be no let-up Saturday as people angered by the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade hit the streets for a second day of mass protests.

  • Ukraine's KyivPride teams up with Poland's Warsaw Pride to march for peace

    Thousands of people took to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday in a joint march for peace uniting Ukraine’s KyivPride with Poland’s Warsaw Pride.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Germany is pushing for a 'climate club'

    Germany is hosting this year’s meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven leading economies in the Bavarian resort of Elmau. Before the invasion of Ukraine by Russia triggered a cascade of crises over food, energy and international security, the main focus of the meeting was meant to be on climate change. The German government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz still plans to get the G-7 to commit to collective progress on curbing global warming, and one of the ideas being discussed is the creation of a ‘climate club' for countries that want to speed ahead when it comes to tackling the issue.

  • Blockade of Kaliningrad: Lukashenko says Lithuania has declared war on Russia

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 18:56 Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the blockade on the transit of some goods to Kaliningrad is "akin to a declaration of war".

  • Shaq Scores New Shack in Northern Dallas Suburbs

    They say everything is bigger in Texas, but the suburban Dallas home where Shaquille O’Neal has decided to plant his humongous size-23 feet is but one-sixth the size of the massive Florida mansion he sold last year. Records show the Lone Star state deal went down almost two months ago, but it’s only now come […]

  • Juul Gets Temporary Reprieve to Keep Selling Its E-Cigarettes

    A federal appeals court Friday granted a temporary reprieve to Juul Labs that will allow it to keep its e-cigarettes on the market, pending further court review of a decision just a day earlier by the Food and Drug Administration to ban sales of the company’s products. The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued a temporary stay that had been sought by Juul. The brief order by the appeals court cautioned that the stay “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Now Controls Sievierodonetsk, Mayor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia started the fifth month of its invasion with what Ukraine’s army called a “massive bombardment,” including in far western areas some 800 miles from the Donbas front. The key eastern city of Sievierodonetsk -- largely in ruins after weeks of bombardment -- is now fully under Russian control, its mayor said. Most Read from BloombergSorry Elon Musk. Hyundai Is Quietly Dominating the EV RaceGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowProtest Latest: More Just

  • Battle between youth and experience continues on last day of world swimming championship

    In a competition which is drawing to a close with the veteran women striking back, Katinka Hosszu opened the final day of the world championships by drawing a roar from the scattered Saturday-morning crowd as she won her heat in the women's 400 individual medley.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – The Euro Continues to Sell Off On Rallies

    The Euro initially tried to rally a bit during the trading session on Friday, but then pulled back a bit to show just how lackluster the upward momentum is.

  • Food hall vendor leaves at Marble City Market's request. Why didn’t it work out?

    The downtown Knoxville food hall vendor is the second to depart after Po'Richard's. Marble City Market opened in November 2021.