Russia strikes TV tower in Kyiv
Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said. (2 March 2022)
On the sixth day of attacks on Ukraine, the country’s two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, suffered some of the most devastating strikes so far by the Russian military. Video from the two cities, comparable in size to Chicago and Philadelphia, shows devastating air raids reportedly hitting targets in residential areas and continued ground warfare as more Russian forces approach.
The world's biggest shipping companies are suspending shipments to and from Russia amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Maersk, MSC and CMA CGM are all turning from Russia in light of safety and operations concerns, the companies said Tuesday. The move underscores Russia's increasing isolation as businesses and organizations around the world cut ties.
STORY: Mikhail Liublin is from Russia and his girlfriend is from Ukraine. And now they are fleeing the country in war.We met them standing in queue for tickets to get on a train to Budapest from the Zahony border crossing after five days on the road. Mikhail's girlfriend preferred not to give her name. "It's unusual I guess because unlike all the other people here I am from Russia. I (have) lived in Ukraine for about a year." "It was like almost every day there was bombings or shooting, but finally we managed to get here which is unbelievable almost. It was a succession of very unlikely but very lucky events for us."Putin ordered a "special military operation" last Thursday in a bid to disarm Ukraine. It has sparked massive international sanctions. The Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday (March 2). "It is insane. And Russia will pay for it, for many years, and Putin should be tried. Yeah, it's gonna be very difficult now but hopefully, hopefully it will work out and fingers crossed that Ukraine will stand its ground and the kindness and truth will win."
Pick your poison but the end result is the same: Russian oil and natural gas will fall offline. This is what it means for the U.S. and Europe.
National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out one guest as “not a student of history” but a failed politician.
Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though
"So if anybody thinks that Putin wouldn't use something that he's got that is unusual and cruel, think again," Hill said.
Belarusian president displays map suggesting Putin plans to attack Moldova
What will Russian President Vladimir Putin do next? How will the Ukraine war end? A diplomatic solution is unlikely, retired Gen. Wesley Clark says.
Authorities said the declaration of seized tanks and military equipment is unnecessary as the "cost of this does not exceed 100 living wages."
Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov announced during a briefing Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had foiled an assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a Telegram post from Ukrainian authorities. Zelensky has said since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that he would be a prime target for assassination. Last Thursday, he warned that Russian "sabotage groups" had entered Kyiv and were hunting for him.
