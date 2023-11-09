As Russia strikes Ukraine’s Danube ports, Germany to send fighter jets to Romania on air policing mission

Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO's air policing mission from the end of November, Reuters reported on Nov. 9, citing a security source.

This decision comes in the wake of recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports along the Danube River. The attacks, just hundreds of meters from the Romanian border, and the discovery of drone debris in Romania have increased security risks for the military alliance, whose members have a mutual defense commitment.

Wreckage of Russian drones used in the attacks on Ukraine have been found on Romanian territory several times.

On Oct.11, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar announced the conclusion of the investigation into these drone incidents on Romanian soil. He stated that the drones were Russian, and had been downed by Ukraine's air defenses.

Tilvar clarified that there was no evidence indicating an intention to attack Romanian territory; rather, the impacts of Russian drone wreckage on Romanian soil were deemed “accidental” in nature.

