Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities - Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine's military production facilities and successfully hit all intended targets, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The strikes were carried out with air- and land-based missiles against enterprises producing missiles, explosives and ammunition, the Defence Ministry said in a statement that Reuters could not independently verify.

Ukrainian officials said earlier that Russia unleashed a mass air strike on Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 60 others. They said the early-morning missile attack mostly targeted the country's two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv.

