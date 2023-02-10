Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia 17 times in an hour

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian forces carried out a major airstrike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 9–10 February, hitting the city 17 times in one hour.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Putin's scum launched a major attack on Zaporizhzhia. A total of 17 enemy strikes hit the city in one hour, the largest rate since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."

Details: Kurtiev said that Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure.

Information about the extent of destruction and the number of casualties has yet to be confirmed.

Previously:

  • In the early hours of Friday, 10 February, air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and the majority of Ukrainian oblasts. Around 10 explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv.

  • Explosions were also heard in Vinnytsia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories