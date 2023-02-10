Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia 17 times in an hour

Russian forces carried out a major airstrike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 9–10 February, hitting the city 17 times in one hour.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Putin's scum launched a major attack on Zaporizhzhia. A total of 17 enemy strikes hit the city in one hour, the largest rate since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."

Details: Kurtiev said that Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure.

Information about the extent of destruction and the number of casualties has yet to be confirmed.

Previously:

In the early hours of Friday, 10 February, air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and the majority of Ukrainian oblasts. Around 10 explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv.

Explosions were also heard in Vinnytsia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!