Russia subjects Ukrainians to loyalty tests in Donetsk Oblast

Over 400,000 Ukrainian citizens have been subjected to loyalty checks — euphemistically called “filtration” — by the Russian occupying authorities in occupied Ukraine, the Center for National Resistance revealed in a press release on Oct. 31.

These loyalty checks include interrogations and torture, the CNR stated, while the “filtration” points operate as prisons for civilians and prisoners of war detained by the Russian occupation forces. Russian forces also forcibly relocate Ukrainian citizens to economically depressed regions of Russia.

Seventeen “filtration points” operate in occupied Donetsk Oblast alone, with notable points being located in Stepanivka, Debaltseve, Yenakiieve, Mariupol, and Donetsk city itself.

As of August 2022, Russian occupation forces have established 21 filtration camps to detain Ukrainian citizens, according to a report by researchers from Yale University. The camps are located in the buildings of former schools, markets, or prisons.

Earlier, the CNR reported that Russian forces have detained and kidnapped over a thousand Ukrainians in the occupied territories since the beginning of 2023.

