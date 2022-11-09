Russia suddenly announces its readiness for negotiations "taking into account current state of affairs"

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine "taking into account the current state of affairs".

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: "We are open to negotiations, same as before. We have never refused to do so. We are ready to hold them, of course, taking into account the current state of affairs".

Background:

American media report that the Joe Biden Administration made Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, more flexible concerning starting peaceful negotiations with Russia even if Vladimir Putin is still the President.

On 8 November, Andrii Rudenko, the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, claimed that Russia has no preconditions for beginning the negotiations with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side believes that Russia is using its claims about negotiations with Ukraine for manipulation.

On 31 October, President of Russia Vladimir Putin complained that Ukraine refuses to negotiate with Russia and stated that he is planning to wait for it to agree.

