Russia suffers catastrophic losses in the war and changes its propaganda Ukrainian intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 11:12

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Vladimir Putin’s regime has ordered the media, in its propaganda, to bring the Russian public’s attention to "the opposition of the Russian army to all the countries of the European Union and NATO".

Source: Main Directorate of Intelligence, Defence Ministry of Ukraine (GUR MOU)

Quote: "[Despite] having numerous advantages in manpower and equipment, the army of the occupying country is suffering catastrophic losses and defeats from the defenders of Ukraine.

In order to change the perception of Russians about the military’s ‘invincibility’ and prepare the society for a possible defeat, the Russian media were ordered to talk about the Russian-Ukrainian war as an armed confrontation between the Russian Federation and all the countries of the European Union and NATO. According to Kremlin political strategists, this will lessen the shame of losing to a more powerful adversary."

Details: According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the heads of the Kremlin TV channels, Internet media and the pro-Putin army of bots are already being instructed to move to a new information policy.

It is noted that the propagandists of the occupying country will now "brainwash the Russians with ideas about the need to unite for the sake of their own survival and blindly trust in the policy of the Kremlin dictator".