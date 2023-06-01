Russia has sufficient Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine daily

The Russians attack Kyiv with missiles and drones almost every day

"Shaheds are now launched so often that it is not clear whether they are (supposed to be) detecting or depleting our air defense. It's all in one: both detecting and, surely, depleting," Ihnat said.

Russia has received enough UAVs from Iran to make the launches of the Shahed attack drones almost daily, he noted.

Russia conducted air strikes on Ukraine almost every day during the past month of May. In particular, the enemy launched Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 barrage munitions on Kyiv overnight on May 31. A total of 31 UAVs were targeting Ukraine that night.

Falling debris caused damage and fires in various districts of the capital.

Three people were killed, including a child, and another 11 injured by the Russian attack on Ukrainian civilians.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine