Russia suggests that China and North Korea conduct joint naval "training"

In July, Moscow suggested that North Korea conduct trilateral naval training with Russia and China, South Korean intelligence reports.

Source: South Korean agency Yonhap News Agency

Details: On 25-27 July, Sergey Shoigu, Minister of Defence of Russia, was on a visit to North Korea.

During the visit, he suggested that Kim Jong-un, North Korean leader, conduct joint training involving the three states. Yoo Sang-bum, a representative of People's Party, South Korea's ruling political party, stated that Kim Kyou-hyun, head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), reported this during a closed briefing in the parliament intelligence committee on 4 September.

Yoo assumed that military provocations by North Korea, which have been occurring frequently lately, may be a response to joint US and South Korean training called Ulchi Freedom Shield, conducted from 21 to 31 August.

South Korean intelligence confirmed two launches of small-range ballistic missiles by North Korea last Wednesday but remarked that only one of them was successful and the second failed. North Korea claims that both launches were successful.

Yoo also stated that NIS had informed law-makers that North Korea ordered that "anti-government forces" in South Korea hold protests against Japan dumping contaminated water from destroyed Fukushima NPP.

