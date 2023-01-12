Russia suggests Sweden has 'something to hide' in Nord Stream blast probe

FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
2
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Russia questioned on Thursday whether Sweden had "something to hide" over explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, as it slammed Stockholm for not sharing information in the ongoing investigations into the blasts.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sweden's refusal to engage with Russian prosecutors was "confusing" and said Moscow had a right to know the details of the probe into the explosions, which occurred last September.

Moscow proposed to Stockholm the establishment of a joint investigation into the blasts, which could see three of the four lines of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas projects put permanently out of use. But both Sweden and Denmark have rejected the idea of Russian participation.

At a briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Zakharova suggested there were reasons for that decision.

"Maybe Russian investigators, conducting an objective investigation, could come to an inconvenient conclusion... about who conducted this act of sabotage, terrorism. About who thought it up, and who carried it out," she told reporters.

Zakharova said Sweden was "concealing" facts about what it had discovered in the investigation, suggesting that "the Swedish authorities have something to hide".

Sweden and other European investigators say the attacks were carried out on purpose, but they have not said who they think was responsible. Moscow, without providing evidence, has blamed the explosions on Western sabotage.

Construction of Nord Stream 2, designed to carry Russian gas to Germany, was completed in September 2021, but was never put into operation after Berlin shelved certification just days before Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok boss meets European officials as scrutiny intensifies

    TikTok’s CEO met Tuesday with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four officials from the EU’s executive Commission discussed concerns ranging from child safety to investigations into user data flowing to China, according to European readouts from two of the meetings and tweets from a third. TikTok is wildly popular with young people but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to scoop up user data or push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

  • Armenia says concerned by Russian peacekeepers' role in blockade row

    TBILISI/BAKU (Reuters) -Armenia's prime minister expressed concern on Tuesday about the failure of Russian peacekeepers to take a more active role around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as Azerbaijan said time was running out for forging a lasting peace deal. Yerevan wants the Russian peacekeepers to end a month-long Azeri blockade of the only road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly ethnic Armenian enclave which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. "We do not criticize Russian peacekeepers, but we do express concern about their activities, and this concern has long-standing roots," Russian state news agency TASS quoted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying.

  • Occupiers seek replacements for ZNPP employees who refuse to get Russian passports General Staff

    The invaders are looking towards Russia to replace 1,500 employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) who have refused to obtain Russian passports. Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "Russian occupation forces are putting moral and physical pressure on the population of the temporarily occupied and captured territories.

  • Exclusive-EU wants details of Big Tech, telcos investment plans - source

    The European Commission wants to ask Big Tech and European Union telecoms providers about their investment outlays and cloud infrastructure plans before tabling legislation that could make the former pay for network costs, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and the big operators say such a move is all about a fair share contribution as the six largest content providers account for just over half of data internet traffic.

  • Nigeria kidnappings: Security forces rescue six victims abducted waiting for train

    The authorities continue to search for the more than 20 still being held after a weekend attack.

  • ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA Trailer Reveals Huge Kang Battle and M.O.D.O.K

    The MCU's Multiverse Saga kicks into high gear as Kang begins his conquering in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer.

  • "Lord of the Dance" Flatley treated for "aggressive" form of cancer

    Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley has undergone surgery for an "aggressive" form of cancer and is under medical care, a statement on the "Lord of the Dance" creator's Instagram account said. Flatley, 64, rose to fame as a lead member of the "Riverdance" troupe, whose show-stopping performance at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest propelled Irish dancing into the global spotlight. Flatley has previously said that he was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma in 2003.

  • US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa

    Top national security officials from the United States and Japan are expected to agree to changes in the joint defense posture this week as the two nations confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China. U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet on Wednesday with their Japanese counterparts and plan to issue a joint statement that will adjust, but not increase, the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. It also will add a formal mention of space in the longstanding mutual defense treaty the two countries have held, in a nod to the Pentagon's creation of the Space Force and Space Command.

  • Angela Bassett Is The First Actor To Win A Golden Globe For A Role In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

    “We showed the world what Black love looked like,” Bassett said. “We just made history with this award.”View Entire Post ›

  • Belarus detains former presidential candidate

    Andrei Dmitriev, 41, an activist who leads an anti-Lukashenko social movement was detained in the capital Minsk on Wednesday, according to a message posted on his Facebook page. There was no comment from authorities in Belarus on the detention. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed victory in the 2020 vote, which was marred by claims of voter fraud and harsh repression of the opposition by authorities loyal to Lukashenko.

  • Ana Walshe's friends want to care for her kids after Brian Walshe's arrest

    Ana Walshe's friends want to care for her three young children so they won't be separated. Her Cohasset husband, Brian Walshe, was arrested after she disappeared.

  • Video: Angry guest rams car through hotel lobby in China

    An angry guest rammed his vehicle through a hotel lobby in central Shanghai following a dispute with staff regarding his missing laptop. The disgruntled 28-year-old man, identified only as Chen, smashed through the glass doors of the hotel’s entrance in Lujiazui and recklessly drove around its lobby on Tuesday morning. In the footage, the driver in the white sports car can be seen crashing into the hotel’s entrance, backing up and ramming through the lobby.

  • Michigan’s Muslim-majority city council approves animal sacrifice for religious purposes

    A city near Detroit comprising mostly Muslim residents has approved the practice of animal sacrifice for religious purposes on private property.

  • Afghanistan refugee finally became a US citizen. Days later, he was killed in Durham.

    “Our hope has been destroyed.” The refugee’s cousin is raising money to build a new life in the US for his pregnant wife and seven children.

  • Gas-stove ban: U.S. moves closer to action as a consumer agency turns up its scrutiny

    The U.S. could be edging nearer to a ban on gas stoves, if the interest of a federal consumer safety commission is any indication.

  • Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

    Kremlin via ReutersAfter months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates.The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov publicly corrected Putin after he complained that some enterprises had not yet secured contracts for the construction of new aircra

  • McCarthy expected to keep 3 Democrats off House committees

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leading Republicans are expected to soon make good on a vow to keep three Democrats from seats on influential committees in the new House. McCarthy's focus is Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, two California lawmakers who have served on the House Intelligence Committee.

  • George Santos' Local GOP Teases 'Major Announcement' About 'Disgraced' Congressman

    The Nassau County GOP vowed to “deliver the strongest statement yet" on the newly elected lawmaker, who has admitted lying about his background.

  • Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans 'Latinx' from Arkansas government documents

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will ban the use of the term "Latinx" in government documents — the latest in a series of executive actions on her first day.

  • Biden aides find second batch of classified documents at new location, reports say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Aides to U.S. President Joe Biden have discovered at least one more batch of classified documents in a location separate from a think tank office he used after serving as vice president, news outlets reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. Biden aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations since a set of classified documents was found in November at the Washington-based think tank, according to a report in NBC News, which first broke the news, and CNN. The NBC News report said the classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents was not immediately clear.