Russia summons heads of U.S. media outlets, warns of 'stringent measures'
- Maria ZakharovaRussian diplomat and journalist
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was summoning the heads of U.S. media outlets in Moscow to a meeting next Monday to notify them of tough measures in response to U.S. restrictions against Russian media.
"If the work of the Russian media - operators and journalists - is not normalized in the United States, the most stringent measures will inevitably follow," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
(Reporting by Reuters)