Russia supports 'one China' policy on Taiwan, Lavrov says

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in Sochi
1 min read
(Reuters) -Russia supports Beijing's "One China" policy on the issue of Taiwan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden not to play with fire over the island.

"Our position on the existence of only one China remains unchanged," Lavrov told reporters in Tashkent. "We have no problem with upholding the principle of China's sovereignty."

Beijing has issued escalating warnings about repercussions should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan, which says it is facing increasing Chinese military and economic threats.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

