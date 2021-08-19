Russia supports withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat assured his Libyan counterpart Thursday that Moscow supports the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the North African country and is prepared to help work out the details with other countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks in Moscow with Najla Mangoush that the Libyan leadership “is forming a consultative mechanism ... to formulate the concrete parameters” under which the foreign forces will leave.

Russia was among the foreign powers backing the warring sides in Libya’s conflict, with some officials and media reports alleging that Russian private military contractors took part in the fighting.

"We will be prepared to constructively take part in this work alongside other countries,” Lavrov told a press conference.

The Libyan foreign minister said her government considers the issue of withdrawing foreign fighters “important” and “a priority,” but stressed that it should be done gradually and “in a synchronized manner."

“That's why working out implementation mechanisms is necessary," Mangoush said. "Such decisions are aimed to avoid repeating (the) negative lessons of some of our neighbors, to avoid an ill-considered withdrawal of troops and to avoid sliding into chaos, so that the national security of Libya doesn't suffer in the end.”

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, and split the country between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities loyal to commander Khalifa Hifter in the east. Each were backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

In April 2019, Hifter launched a military offensive to capture the capital. His campaign was backed by Egypt, the UAE, Russia and France, while his rivals had the support of Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

Hifter’s march on Tripoli ultimately failed in June 2020. Subsequent U.N.-sponsored peace talks brought about a cease-fire and installed an interim government that’s expected to lead the country into general elections in December.

The U.N. estimated in December that there were at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Russians, Sudanese and Chadians.

Last month, U.N. Special Envoy to Libya Jan Kubis said that factions starting the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the country would be a major step for Libya.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain is ‘weary’ of soldiers dying in Afghanistan, says Armed Forces minister

    The minister for the Armed Forces has defended the Government's withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, saying that Britain is weary of soldiers being killed at the hands of the Taliban and extremist groups.

  • Rams rookie WR Ben Skowronek to miss 4-6 weeks following forearm surgery

    Sean McVay discussed the timetable for Ben Skowronek to return to action following surgery for a fractured forearm.

  • Goldman Sachs economists cut Q3 growth forecast for U.S.

    Goldman Sachs economists lowered their tracking estimate of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to 5.5% from 9% due to the impact of the Delta variant but raised their forecast for the fourth quarter and beyond. In a note on Wednesday, the investment bank said the Delta variant was having a "somewhat" larger-than-expected effect on growth and inflation due to its hit to consumer spending and production. "Spending on dining, travel, and some other services is likely to decline in August, though we expect the drop to be modest and brief," the economists wrote, adding that supply chain disruptions are also proving to be more prolonged.

  • China's planned anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong unsettles financial sector

    Global banks and other financial institutions in Hong Kong are scrambling to find out details of China's planned imposition of an anti-sanctions law on the city, and trying to understand how it could impact their operations in the financial hub. Beijing adopted a law in June under which individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a government anti-sanctions list. Financial firms are closely watching a meeting this week https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-top-legislature-discuss-adding-anti-sanctions-law-hong-kong-friday-media-2021-08-17 of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the highest organ of China's parliament, for signs on how and when similar legislation will be introduced in Hong Kong.

  • Chinese Social Media Users Brutally Mock Afghan Filmmaker’s Taliban Panic

    Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty ImagesA well-known Afghan filmmaker’s emotional videos from Kabul as the Taliban took control over the weekend were met with sympathy and support from much of the international community. But on Chinese social media, Sahraa Karimi’s dramatic dispatch was roundly mocked.In the video, the independent film director was seen running around and shouting to people, “The Taliban is coming. Why are you laughing?”For many, her panic echoed the widespread concerns about what wil

  • Huawei CFO's extradition hearings end in Canada

    The defense of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has failed on facts and law, according to Canadian prosecutors, as hearings in their bid to extradite her to the United States finished on Wednesday.The Chinese tech-giant executive will now await the judge's ruling, the date for which will be set on Oct. 21.Meng was arrested at Vancouver airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, charging her with fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.Meng has claimed innocence and is fighting the extradition, confined to Vancouver and monitored 24/7 by private security that she pays for as part of her bail agreement.A Canadian government prosecutor said the judge should have no difficulty, quote, 'finding dishonesty' that was sufficient to make a case for fraud.Her lawyers have said no real fraud took place, but also argued that her extradition should be stayed because the United States misled Canada when it summarized the evidence against Meng, and that former President Donald Trump's comments on her case poisoned any trial she might face.Canadian prosecutors say the United States has a valid case against Meng and have emphasized that the bar for extradition is low.

  • Pro golfer Patrick Cantlay on Tiger Woods and prepping for the FedEx Cup Playoffs

    Pro golfer speaks to yahoo Finance about using Tiger Woods' caddie for this week's FedEx Cup playoffs.

  • Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland

    Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who defected during the Tokyo Olympics this month says she plans to apply for Polish sporting citizenship so that she can run for Poland. Tsimanouskaya, 24, was taken in by Warsaw when her coaches told her to return to Belarus from Japan following a dispute, an order she refused to obey fearing for her safety. Belarus has been gripped by a sweeping crackdown on anti-government dissent following mass protests that erupted last year over a disputed election.

  • Taliban reportedly shoots and kill Afghan woman for not wearing burqa

    The Taliban reportedly shot and killed a woman in Afghanistan on Tuesday for not wearing a burqa. This incident took […] The post Taliban reportedly shoots and kill Afghan woman for not wearing burqa appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Obama is architect of Afghanistan mess, says former US special ops general

    Throughout the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle and the Taliban's rapid takeover, one person has been strangely silent: former President Barack Obama.

  • Russia May Be Gloating But It Faces Major Problems In Afghanistan

    Russia has responded to the collapse of the U.S.-installed Afghanistan Government by gloating over U.S. failures, but Moscow is also worried about potential instability

  • ‘White man’s war, Black man’s fight’: Black soldiers paid heavy price in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden has withdrawn the last of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan, ending a senseless, 20-year war that should […] The post ‘White man’s war, Black man’s fight’: Black soldiers paid heavy price in Afghanistan appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Taliban have captured a female Afghan governor who recruited militants to fight the Taliban, report says

    Salima Mazari is the governor of Charkint district in north Afghanistan. She had been recruiting and training an army to fight the Taliban.

  • Russia Gushes Over ‘Fun’ Taliban at Theme Park—Then Reports Taliban Burned It Down

    via YoutubeWhile Afghanistan is reeling from the fallout of the U.S. withdrawal, Russian government officials and state media are busy extolling the Taliban—the new sheriff in town. On Tuesday, an article by state news outlet Vesti gushed that the Taliban “is displaying unprecedented liberalism” towards women by allowing them to continue working in television. The article went on to say, “While the West anticipated the coming assault on women's rights, everything turned out not to be so scary.”O

  • Condoleezza Rice argues U.S. could have followed South Korea strategy in Afghanistan

    Condoleezza Rice argues U.S. could have followed South Korea strategy in Afghanistan

  • PHOTOS: The US military obliterated a missile frigate, showing off how it could sink enemy ships in a war

    The exercise aimed to prepare the US armed forces to "decisively apply force in the maritime battlespace," the military said.

  • Ex-CIA analyst and Afghan vet says Stephen Miller is 'complicit' in the deaths of Afghan interpreters and 'should be held accountable for war crimes'

    "Stephen Miller never wore a uniform a day in his life. He's a privileged little brat," veteran and advocate Matt Zeller said of the ex-Trump adviser.

  • 15 Surreal, Heartbreaking, And Haunting Photos Of The Fall Of Afghanistan That Will Be Shown In History Classes One Day

    The world's eyes are on Afghanistan. Here's what they're seeing.View Entire Post ›

  • What Pakistan Stands to Gain From the Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan

    Pakistan’s strategy of helping the Taliban stemmed from long fears concerning Afghanistan, some of which have existed since Pakistan became a state in 1947. India is bitterly hostile to the Taliban and very unlikely to be able to ally with them; and if the Taliban support Islamist rebellion against Pakistan, they will cut off Afghanistan’s trade routes to the sea; quite apart from the fact that the Pakistan Army has demonstrated in recent years (after some delay) that it can successfully crush any rebellion.

  • ‘Rage': Contempt for US spreads to UK after Biden's Afghanistan disaster

    President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan over the objections of other NATO allies has enraged officials in the United Kingdom, stoking distrust and contempt for American foreign policy leadership.