Russia Surprises With First Rate Hike in Two Years, Signals More
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unexpectedly increased interest rates for the first time since 2018 and warned of further hikes after inflation accelerated faster than expected.
The benchmark rate was raised 25 basis points to 4.5% on Friday. Just three analysts in a Bloomberg survey of 41 economists forecast the move, with the rest expecting no change. The ruble climbed and 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in a year.
The central bank “holds open the prospect of further increases in the key rate at its upcoming meetings,” according to a statement published on its website. Inflation is running above forecast and is expected to return close to the target of 4% in the first half of 2022, it said.
The move follows big hikes in Brazil and Turkey this week, highlighting how inflation and rising Treasury yields are becoming a problem across emerging markets. Russia‘s key rate could be raised to 5.5% or higher before the end of this year, particularly if the government goes ahead with plans for additional spending, a person familiar the central bank’s discussions said earlier.
Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold an online news briefing at 3 p.m. Moscow time.
“I think another 25 basis-point hike is coming in April or June, but April is a bit more likely,” said Tatiana Orlova, an analyst at Emerginomics in London, who correctly forecast today’s decision. “Then the central bank might take a pause to take stock of the impact of the hikes on the economy.”
Annual inflation accelerated 5.8% as of March 15, the fastest pace in more than four years, but the central bank expects it to peak this month, according to the statement. Food prices in particular have shot up, adding to a decline in living standards during the pandemic.
What Our Economists Say:
“The central bank’s next move depends on the data, but this tightening cycle is likely to be front loaded to contain inflation. Two more hikes in April and June would provide room to maneuver in the second half of the year.”
-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics. Here’s the full INSIGHT
A government plan to increase spending in the first half of the year to help revive the economy from the pandemic may also propel inflation. Growth is recovering quicker than expected and will be supported by the improved global outlook, the central bank said.
The threat of new U.S. sanctions has clouded the outlook for the ruble, which could add new inflationary pressures in coming months. Relations between Russia and the U.S. reached a new low this week after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make the Kremlin “pay a price” for election interference.
“The surprising rate hike not only reflects concerns about inflation, but also about the rising risk that the U.S. may impose another round of sanctions,” said Piotr Matys, a strategist at Rabobank in Moscow. “The main objective is to provide the ruble with support.”
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.