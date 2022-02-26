Russia suspends cooperation with Europe on space launches from French Guiana

Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin attends a meeting of the State Commission in Baikonur
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmitry Rogozin
    Russian diplomat

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's space agency Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with Europe on space launches from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine, Roskosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.

"In response to EU sanctions against our companies, Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners on space launches from Kourou, and is withdrawing its technical staff... from French Guiana," Rogozin said in a post on his Telegram channel.

The European Union played down Russia's pullout, saying it would not affect the quality of service of its satellite networks Galileo and Copernicus.

Galileo is Europe's global navigation satellite system which provides positioning and timing information used in mobile phones, cars, railways and aviation. Copernicus delivers earth observation data, documenting climate change, for example.

"We will take all necessary decisions in time to work on the development of the second generation of these two sovereign spacial infrastructures," EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, responsible for space issues in the bloc's executive Commission, said on Twitter.

"We are also prepared to act determinedly together with the member states to protect these critical infrastructures in case of an attack, and to continue the development of Ariane 6 and VegaC to guarantee the strategic autonomy with regard to carrier rockets."

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Ros Russell)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Film and TV Groups Urge Boycott of Russian Media and Business Ties

    Ukrainian film and TV bodies have begun calls for a boycott of Russian media and the severing of business ties with Russian entities. Russia’s film and TV industry has been steadily growing in recent years, with events such as the Key Buyers Event — an annual content showcase organized by Russian film promotion body Roskino […]

  • Swedish Olympic Star Gives Away Gold Medal to Protest Beijing's Abuses

    Swedish skating star Nils van der Poel jumped for joy on the podium when he received his gold medal for the men’s 10,000-meter speedskating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Years of grueling training had brought him the world record-breaking victory. Even in his moment of glory, though, he had a secret plan: to use his victory to denounce the Chinese government’s clampdown on free speech, dissent and ethnic minorities. Van der Poel has now acted on that plan. On Thursday, he gave his gold me

  • The word 'murder' was painted in red outside the Russian embassy in DC

    The Secret Service and DC police told The Hill that an arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

  • US and UK intelligence warnings vindicated by Russian invasion

    Spy chiefs had been worried by troop movement near Ukraine’s border for some months – and their warnings proved accurateRussia-Ukraine invasion latest news: follow live updates Joe Biden and his national security council meet at the White House on Thursday. Photograph: The White House/AFP/Getty Images It was in early November that US president Joe Biden took the rare step to dispatch CIA director Bill Burns to Moscow. The spy chief’s message – in part – was to warn his Kremlin counterparts that

  • Grizzlies, not Suns or Warriors, will reach NBA Finals this year, says ESPN's Jay Williams

    ESPN's Jay Williams predicts Memphis, not Phoenix or Golden State, will reach NBA Finals as Chris Paul (thumb) and Draymond Green (back) are injured.

  • Ukrainian Film Academy Calls for International Boycott of Russian Cinema

    The petition asks producers, distributors and festivals to cease business with the Russian Federation

  • How the supply chain crisis ends

    The "everything shortage," born of the COVID calamity, likely will require another huge disruption before we get back to normal.Why it matters: Product shortages, delays and corresponding price spikes have become a fact of life in America since the pandemic started. To end it, either demand has to go down — which could be rough — or supply has to go up, which means we'd have to wait it out.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The complexity of the crisis mea

  • While teams are interested, Kemba Walker reportedly has no interest in Knicks buyout

    Walker is sitting out the rest of the season for the Knicks.

  • Major Parties Should Both Be Frightened by Midterm Prospects

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIf the midterms are a preview for the 2024 election, we’re on the verge of seeing both parties self-immolate, in historic fashion, right before our very eyes. Infighting, litmus tests, and a twice-impeached president leading the Republican Party has the favorability of congressional Republicans underwater by 25 points. Fractures between progressives and moderates, frustrated with a lack of leadership from the White House, and ineffective me

  • EU wants to cut 'all links' between Russia and global financial system: French minister

    The European Union wants to cut all links between Russia and the global financial system, says France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire as Ukrainian forces fought off Russian invaders in the streets of the capital Kyiv as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of targeting civilians and called for more international sanctions.

  • NFL scouting combine: Bo Jackson, J.J. Watt among most head-turning performances

    J.J. Watt put forth one of the most eye-popping NFL scouting combine performances ever. Where does his workout rank among the all-time best in Indy?

  • Russia banned from Eurovision Song Contest as Ukraine invasion draws international scorn

    The Eurovision Song Contest has been running, largely interrupted, since 1956, as one of those “Let’s get most of the continent together every once in a while to do a fun thing so we don’t do another World War” initiatives that became so popular in the wake of World War II. Today, though, the contest’s organizers announced that they’ve formally banned Russia from participating in this year’s event, after President Vladimir Putin and his government launched an invasion of Ukraine earlier this wee

  • 'This is our land': Zelensky stands firm in Kyiv

    In a video posted on social media early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes claims that he has evacuated the Ukrainian capital and ordered the military to stand down. "There has been a lot of fake information online," Zelensky says. "Listen, I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our state."

  • Russian vodka being removed from shelves in U.S. and Canada

    Some liquor stores and bars in the U.S. and Canada are taking Russian vodka off their shelves in protest of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.Driving the news: "I think the whole world knows by now that Russia’s at war with Ukraine for no apparent reason," Jamie Stratton, partner and wine director of Jacob Liquor Exchange in Wichita, told KSNW. "I guess this is our sanction."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeStratton

  • Bronny James signs NIL deal with PSD underwear

    The financial details of his deal with PSD were not disclosed but according to a report from On3, Bronny is projected to make $5.1 million in NIL deals before his high school career is over.

  • Bullish Commodity Bets Jumped Ahead of Russia’s Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds’ bullish bets on commodities reached their highest level in six months before Russia invaded Ukraine, data released Friday show. Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateChina Distances Itself From Russia, Calls for Halt to ViolenceGermany Backs ‘Targeted’ Russian SWIFT Removal: Ukraine UpdateChina State Banks Restrict Financing for Russian CommoditiesPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadNet-long positi

  • Streets quiet in Kyiv, city reeling from night of fighting

    Soldiers picking through charred debris scattered near the smouldering remains of a truck and a few civilians taking fresh air before a curfew were among scarce signs of life in Ukraine's capital on Saturday, after a second night of artillery barrages. Russian forces have been pounding the centuries-old capital Kyiv and other cities with cruise missiles and shells since the start of an invasion on Thursday morning.

  • Patreon took down an account run by one of Ukraine's biggest charitable foundations because the organization uses donations to supply equipment for the country's military

    Patreon says it took down the page because the organization, Come Back Alive, uses funds for equipment and training for Ukraine's military.

  • U.S. and E.U. Are Going After Putin's Wealth. First They Need To Find It

    With world leaders looking to heap more financial punishment on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and E.U. are set to freeze the assets of Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov—both of whom are believed to have amassed extreme wealth. Putin is reportedly one of the richest people in the world, but his exact net worth is nearly impossible to tally. Bill Browder, a U.S. investor who made a fortune in Russia before becoming a prominent Kremlin critic, told the U.S. Senate in 2017 that Putin had accumulated $200 billion in assets.

  • S. Korea has deadliest day of pandemic amid omicron surge

    South Korea saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Saturday, reporting 112 fatalities in the latest 24-hour period, as it grapples with a wave of coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant. Health workers diagnosed 166,209 new cases, which came close to Wednesday’s one-day record of 171,451 and represented more than a 37-fold increase from daily levels in mid-January, when omicron first emerged as the country’s dominant strain. Omicron has so far seemed less likely to cause serious illness or death than the delta strain that hit the country hard in December and early January.