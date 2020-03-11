Russia suspends flights to Italy, Germany, France and Spain due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia's coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday that Russia will suspend most flights to and from Italy, Germany, France and Spain over the coronavirus outbreak, starting from Friday.

Russia will stop issuing tourist visas to Italian citizens to prevent a spread of the virus, the crisis center said in a statement.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 28 from 20 on Wednesday and all the people tested positive in the last day had previously traveled to Italy, according to the statement. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)