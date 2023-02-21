Russia suspends participation in New START Treaty Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is suspending participation in START I (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

Source: Putin in his speech on 21 February

Quote from Putin: "I have to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the START I (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). I repeat, it does not withdraw from the contract, no, but suspends its participation.

But before we get back to discussing this issue, we need to understand for ourselves what North Atlantic Alliance countries like France and the United Kingdom are claiming, and how we will consider their strategic arsenals. That is the combined potential strike of the Alliance.

They have now made a substantive application for participation in this process. Well, thank God. Come on, we don't mind. You don't just need to try to lie to everyone again, make yourself a champion of peace and detente."

Note: The Strategic Arms Reductions Treaty (START) is a strategic nuclear arms limitation agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation, signed in 2010 and ratified in 2011.

