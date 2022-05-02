Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Russian Rouble coins are seen in front of displayed U.S. Dollar banknote
Rodrigo Campos and Davide Barbuscia
·4 min read

By Rodrigo Campos and Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default.

Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

The chance of default dramatically increased in early April when the United States stopped the Russian government from using frozen reserves to pay some $650 million to its bondholders.

With the end of a grace period on those payments looming, Russia's finance ministry said on Friday it had paid, in dollars, $564.8 million of coupon and redemption obligations on a bond maturing in 2022 and a coupon payment of $84.4 million on another due in 2042.

The announcement surprised markets that had been gearing up for a default at the end of the grace period on Wednesday, which would have been Russia's largest major external default in over a century.

WHAT HAPPENED ON APRIL 29?

The Russian finance ministry announced it paid nearly $650 million it owed holders of two of its dollar bonds. Two creditors told Reuters they had not yet seen the money in their accounts, but a senior U.S. government official confirmed that the payments had been made and that the source appeared to be outside the limits of the current sanctions.

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee, representing major global banks and asset managers, met on Friday and acknowledged the reports of Russia's payments, but nonetheless made plans for a credit default swap auction next week "solely in order to prepare for the possibility of a Failure to Pay Credit Event."

WHAT WAS THE MARKET REACTION?

Russian bond prices jumped higher according to traders, in some cases by 15 cents, nearly doubling in price. Bonds of major still-unsanctioned companies such as Gazprom, Lukoil and telecoms firm VimpelCom were quoted up 2-5 cents too.

Insurance against Russia's default got less expensive, with five-year credit default swaps (CDS) linked to Russia’s sovereign debt down to 64.333% upfront from 76.4% upfront on Thursday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

WHAT'S NEXT?

If Friday's announced payments clear, attention will shift to two events at the end of May:

1) Transactions between U.S. persons and Russia's finance ministry, central bank or national wealth fund are only allowed under a temporary license issued by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that will expire on May 25. The U.S. Treasury has not commented on whether that deadline will be extended.

2) Russia faces coupon payments due on May 27 on a dollar bond issued in 2016 and an euro bond issued in 2021.

The payment on the euro bond could be done in rouble as a last resort, but the dollar bond does not have that provision.

The bonds related to the April 4 payment did not include rouble payments as an option, which was key in determining that a "potential failure to pay" had occurred when Russia tried to pay in rouble.

HOW MUCH DOES RUSSIA OWE, AND DOES MOSCOW HAVE THE CASH?

If last week's payments clear, Russia's international bond payment obligations through the end of the year are about $2 billion.

Prior to the Ukraine crisis roughly $20 billion, or half the outstanding foreign currency issuance, was held by investment funds and money managers outside Russia.

The threat of Russian default is peculiar in that Moscow is expected to have the funds to pay its obligations. The fact that some of its sources are frozen or under sanctions boils it down to Moscow's willingness to pay from other cash sources, rather than its ability to do so.

Only half of Russia's over $600 billion of foreign reserves was frozen as a result of the sanctions.

Even as Europe has pledged to diversify its energy purchases, Russia has gotten this year, on average, close to $1 billion a day in revenue from sales of oil, coal and gas.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Davide Barbuscia in New York, Andrea Shalal in Washington and Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Megan Davies and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • USD/JPY Expected to Resume Rally on Back of Aggressive Fed Policy

    Essentially, the next major move in the USD/JPY will be determined by the strength of the hawkish tone coming out of the Federal Reserve meeting.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Activision Stake Rises to 9.5%

    Berkshire Hathaway ( ) CEO Warren Buffett revealed the conglomerate owns a 9.5% stake of Activision Blizzard ( ) from its initial stake of 2%, the gaming company, that is set to be acquired by Microsoft ( ). "If the deal goes through, we make some money," he said at the company's annual shareholder meeting. A majority of Activision Blizzard shareholders voted in April to give a thumbs up for the $69 billion all cash deal that was announced in January.

  • ApeCoin Slides in Response to a Controversial Otherside NFT Sell-Out

    ApeCoin falls back to sub-$16 as the market responds to Otherdeed NFTs sale. A move through $17 would support a return to $20.

  • Bored Ape NFT company raises around $285 million of crypto in virtual land sale

    The company behind the "Bored Ape" series of NFTs has raised around $285 million worth of cryptocurrency by selling tokens which represent land in a virtual world game it says it is building. Last year, U.S. start-up Yuga Labs created the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, blockchain-based tokens representing a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon apes. As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) - crypto assets that represent digital files such as images, video, or items in an online game - exploded in popularity, Bored Ape prices surged to fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

  • Ukraine Latest: Pelosi in Kyiv; Moscow Tightens Grip on Kherson

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsSanctions against Russia can only be lifted after its forces leave Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding this includes Crimea, which Moscow

  • U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

    U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The United States is already the world's largest producer of natural gas. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, U.S. gas prices have soared about 50% as European countries look to the United States, the world's second biggest exporter, to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to wean Europe off Russian fuel.

  • Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees during visit to Romania and Slovakia

    On Sunday, celebrated as Mother's Day in the United States, Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their homes because of Russia's war against Ukraine, her office said. The wife of President Joe Biden will meet with U.S. military service members at Mihail Kogalniceau Airbase in Romania on May 6, before heading to Bucharest to meet with Romanian government officials, U.S. embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children.

  • Zelensky says civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

    More than 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

  • Trump grand jury hearings set to start in Fulton County on Monday

    Streets around the Fulton County courthouse will be closed Monday as a grand jury convenes to determine if former President Donald Trump broke state law.

  • Uneven earnings season providing little fuel for volatile U.S. stock market

    Mixed financial results from U.S. megacap companies are dampening an otherwise better-than-expected first-quarter earnings season and so far failing to fuel stock performance in the face of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary tightening. A busy week of earnings that saw big swings in the equity market was capped off on Friday by a disappointing report from Amazon, whose shares tumbled 14% and dragged the S&P 500 down 3.6% on the day. "The reports from Q1 have for the most part come in better than expected although some megacaps have disappointed, and I think those disappointments have acted as an overhang to the market," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

  • Berkshire shareholders vote to keep Buffett as chairman, reject climate disclosures

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday rejected proposals to have an independent chair replace Warren Buffett, and require his company to disclose more about its climate-related risks and efforts to improve diversity. Shareholders supported letting Buffett keep both the chairman and chief executive roles by a nearly 6-to-1 margin, Berkshire said at its annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. Buffett, 91, has run Berkshire since 1965.

  • Big Tech Can’t Easily Fix the Stock Market’s Woes This Time

    There wasn’t much to celebrate in Big Tech earnings, but there was plenty to learn about the state of the world and the economy.

  • Over 50% of workers say they would take a pay cut to avoid returning to the office full-time

    A global survey of almost 33,000 workers shows that 64% of employees would look for a new job if their employer forced them to return to the office full-time.

  • Global Supply Chain Woes Reach America’s Amish Furniture Makers

    The problems in such a seemingly pared-down domestic supply chain, one that harks back to an era before offshoring and other pillars of globalization, suggests how deeply embedded global sourcing has become in manufacturing.

  • Americans Are Showing Inflation Fatigue, and Some Companies See a Breaking Point

    Consumer-product makers and retailers say people are favoring discount brands and cutting back on some big-ticket purchases like mattresses as rising prices squeeze their buying power.

  • 3 Real Estate Trends to Watch Out For in May

    Right now, home prices are up on a national level while borrowing has gotten fairly expensive. If you're a buyer or real estate investor hoping to scoop up a home in the near term, May could end up being a difficult month to buy. Mortgage rates have risen sharply over the past few months, and there's no reason to think they'll stop climbing in May.

  • These money and investing tips give you tools to remodel your portfolio

    Thomas Peterffy has some advice for investors and traders amid stomach-churning times and a decidedly downward tilt for equities: focus on the long game. Thousands of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders are off to Omaha this weekend for what’s known as “Woodstock for Capitalists,” where Warren Buffett will be meeting them in person for the first time since 2019.

  • What Is Auckland International Airport Limited's (NZSE:AIA) Share Price Doing?

    Auckland International Airport Limited ( NZSE:AIA ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit...

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Way to Outshine Warren Buffett

    Elon Musk is the new Oracle. This title which is accompanied by the respect of both Wall Street and Main Street was previously attributed to the legendary investor Warren Buffett, 91, who is called the Oracle of Omaha. Buffett has inspired respect, admiration, and devotion to the point where the shareholder meeting of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway has transformed over the years into a sort of pilgrimage for his legion of fans who often make the trip to all parts of the world to listen to him and see him, as well as his business partner Charlie Munger.

  • Want to invest in $100 oil? Read these tips and warnings from commodities legend Rick Rule before you dive in

    Commodity prices are white-hot. Use this advice so you don't get burned.