Russia switches to "wartime economy" in preparation for drawn-out war

Ukraine’s defence intelligence has stressed that Russia is preparing for a drawn-out war.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Telegram

Quote: "The measures that Putin has undertaken to reorganise the economy and the military industrial complex of the Russian Federation indicate that Russia’s transition to martial law is currently underway. These measures aim to reinforce the capability of the Russian Armed Forces and to create favourable conditions to conduct operations planned for the very beginning of the war but unsuccessfully carried out by Russian occupation forces.

The invading state is trying to deploy all military resources at its disposal to prolong the war in Ukraine. The recent appointment of the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, [Valery] Gerasimov, as Commander-in-Chief of the Russian occupation forces indicates not only Russia’s military failures but also its preparations to continue a full-scale, long war."

Previously: Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, said in spring 2022 that Russia was preparing for a long war against Ukraine by accumulating resources and building defence fortifications in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

