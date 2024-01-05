Russia can’t recruit enough police in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

Russians cannot recruit enough police officers in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories

Russians are grappling with a significant challenge in recruiting an adequate number of police officers in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, the Center for National Resistance (CNR) reported on Jan. 4.

The CNR revealed that a 40% personnel shortage is affecting the "MIA departments" in Khartsyzk, Donetsk region.

Read also: Russia escalating passportization, reportedly outlawing Ukrainian vehicle plates in occupied lands

With these shortages, the CNR pointed out that any individual with a Russian passport may now join the police force.

To fill this gap, Russians are taking measures such as lowering the requirements for potential recruits and offering enhanced social benefits. They are also actively recruiting from Russia’s Krasnodar Krai Oblast.

Read also: Occupation authorities extorting Ukrainian seniors with 10,000 rubles for Russian passport – NRC

This situation is observed across all temporarily occupied territories because most local residents have either left the region, been mobilized, or do not want to collaborate.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine