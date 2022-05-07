Russia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond Payment

Russia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond Payment
Giulia Morpurgo and Libby Cherry
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia narrowly avoided a debt default last week, but markets are still priced like it’s on the brink.

Bonds are stuck at distressed levels and five-year credit default swaps put an 87% chance of a default. Those odds are lower than in April, but still elevated.

The reason? The trend of international governments toward tougher sanctions and more widespread restrictions is keeping investors in the dark about the likelihood of them getting their hands on the future payments they’re owed. Even if Moscow keeps pushing to get money through the labyrinth of rules, success is far from guaranteed.

“Russia will likely default eventually,” said Elena Daly, founder of EM Conseil, a Paris-based advisory firm specializing in sovereign debt management. “In 2008-09 we saw how quickly forex reserves could melt. It is not just the upcoming debt service payments, Russia also needs to fund the war machine and vital imports.”

The existing measures imposed against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have already severely complicated payments, hindering and blocking the movement of money.

Next up, creditors are looking to a crucial loophole that’s allowed investors to keep receiving bond payments. The exemption -- General License 9A, issued by the U.S. Office of Foreign Asset Control -- is due to close on May 25, two days before coupons equivalent to about $100 million come due.

Should the U.S. Treasury extend the waiver, Russia can keep paying via its unsanctioned banks so long as it has the dollars and other currencies available domestically. The U.S. casts that as a way to force Russia to burn through local savings. But for now, Moscow has plenty of cash, thanks to the billions flooding in weekly from its sales of oil, gas and other commodities, including to Europe.

But if the carve-out ends, and regulators in the European Union and U.K. impose similar restrictions, default would be back on the table as another important payment route gets cut off.

Currency Options

A potential default “will still be determined by Russia’s willingness to pay, but geopolitical and political considerations, as well as the situation on the ground, are just as important,” said Natalia Gurushina, an economist for emerging markets fixed-income strategy at Van Eck Associates Corp.

Right now, governments across the world are moving in the direction of tighter sanctions against Russia. The EU is proposing a ban on imports of Russian oil and reducing its dependence on the gas from the country, hitting a key source of funds for Moscow.

Read More: G-7 Leaders to Discuss More Russia Sanctions on Sunday Call

That’s keeping investor attention on every step Russia takes to service its sovereign debt. The two notes with payments on May 27 are trading below 30 cents, even though they have currency workarounds baked into their terms. Those options could be rendered irrelevant, however, if the U.K. and EU were to mirror a possible end to the U.S. carveout.

One of the bonds -- a dollar-denominated tranche maturing in 2026 -- allows for payment in euros, Swiss francs or pound sterling, as well as for interest payments in dollars to accounts in Switzerland, the U.K. or the EU. If the borrower were to opt for this alternative solution, it has give creditors a notice of at least five days, according to the bond documents.

The euro-denominated 2036 bond has an additional clause allowing payment in rubles. That’s little consolation for foreign investors: with international clearinghouses no longer processing Russian transactions, the funds would likely remain at Russia’s National Settlement Depository or be transferred to a ‘C type’ account in Russia opened in the bondholders’ name.

The next sovereign transfer stipulating payment exclusively in dollars is on June 24, when the interest on a 2028 sovereign note comes due, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Endo (ENDP) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Guides Weak Q2 Results

    Endo (ENDP) tops Q1 earnings and sales estimates. However, Vasostrict faces generic competition and the guidance for Q2 is dismal.

  • UN council backs UN chief's peace effort in its first action

    The U.N. Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted its first statement on Ukraine since Russia’s military action began on Feb. 24, expressing “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to find a peaceful solution to the 10-week “dispute." The short presidential statement approved at a very brief council meeting Friday does not mention a “war,” “conflict” or “invasion” as many council members call Russia’s ongoing military action, or a “special military operation” as Moscow refers to it.

  • Shopify president: ‘The future of retail is not just online’

    Shopify President Harley Finkelstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's Q1 earnings miss, its purchase of fulfillment center distributors like Deliverr, and the outlook of retail and digital sales.

  • IAEA chief discusses Russia-captured Zaporizhzhia NPP with Rosatom head

    The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has held another round of talks of Alexey Likhachev, the director of Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom, to discuss the fate of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which was captured byRussian troops on March 4.

  • Civilians evacuated in buses from besieged Mariupol steelworks

    Reuters journalists saw two coaches arrive and evacuees being accompanied to the reception centre by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, which have been helping to organise the evacuations. The tented reception camp in Bezimenne was flying the black-blue-red flag of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, whose independence is recognised only by Russia. The Russian state-run TASS news agency said a third bus, carrying 23 more civilians, had left the plant.

  • Australia seeks friendship with Solomons despite China pact

    Australia's defense minister said Friday that his nation wants to continue having a strong friendship with the Solomon Islands despite it signing a security pact with China. Speaking on Australia’s Nine Network “Today” show, Peter Dutton said Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has been very clear that he is not going to allow a Chinese military base to be built on the islands and Australia is taking him at his word.

  • Eagles’ biggest winners and losers from the 2022 NFL draft

    Philadelphia Eagles' biggest winners and losers from the 2022 NFL draft

  • Seahawks: Winners and losers following the 2022 NFL draft

    The new strategy the Seahawks used in the draft is a positive development, but some people now have cause to be nervous about their job security.

  • Russia faces defaulting on foreign debts within weeks

    Russia is poised to default on its foreign debts within weeks as new US sanctions threaten to prevent it from paying bond holders.

  • Live updates | Biden: US sending another $150M in assistance

    President Joe Biden on Friday authorized the shipment of another $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine for artillery rounds and radar systems in its fight against Russia’s invading forces. Biden said the latest spending means his administration has “nearly exhausted” what Congress authorized for Ukraine in March and called on lawmakers to swiftly approve a more than $33 billion spending package that will last through the end of September. “We are sending the weapons and equipment that Congress has authorized directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement.

  • The US may still force Russia into a bond default in the coming weeks, debt strategist says

    "The Americans still have the leverage," BlueBay strategist Timothy Ash said. "They can force Russia to default any time."

  • If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what happens to housing markets in states with ‘trigger’ laws that would immediately ban abortion?

    Contrary to popular belief, most Americans don’t live in a place that mirrors their political views — not yet, anyway.

  • DeSantis signs $1.2 billion tax relief package to help Florida families save on essential items

    Florida families will soon save money on essential items.

  • After Ukraine invasion, is U.S. deterrence strategy already outdated?

    Economic sanctions “clearly were not convincing to Russia in advance,” Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said. “It’s not clear anything would have been convincing to Russia in advance; I’m not going to try to get into the head of Vladimir Putin."

  • Influential states involved in rescuing military personnel from Azovstal - Zelenskyy

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Friday, 6 May 2022, 23:35 Influential states are involved in rescuing Ukrainian military personnel from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. Source: the President's video address Quote: "We are also working on diplomatic options to rescue our military personnel who still remain at Azovstal.

  • U.N. Security Council, including Russia, expresses concern about Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council, including Russia, on Friday expressed "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" and backed efforts by the U.N. chief to find a peaceful solution in the body's first statement since Moscow's invasion. "The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it reads.

  • Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout challenged in shareholder lawsuit

    Elon Musk and Twitter Inc were sued on Friday by a Florida pension fund seeking to stop Musk from completing his $44 billion takeover of the social media company before 2025. In a proposed class action filed in Delaware Chancery Court, the Orlando Police Pension Fund said Delaware law forbade a quick merger because Musk had agreements with other big Twitter shareholders, including his financial adviser Morgan Stanley and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, to support the buyout.

  • Bitcoin Plunges the Most Since January; Altcoins Extend Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin tumbled the most since January as the rout in financial markets deepened in the wake of increasing concern of recession. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarThe largest digital currency

  • North Korea Likely Launched Submarine Missile, S. Korea Says

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea appeared to have fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile Saturday, three days after launching what may have been a medium-range ballistic missile and ratcheting up tensions ahead of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapBrutal Stock Selloff

  • Elon Musk pitch deck for Twitter promises to nearly triple ad revenue, create $10 billion subscription business: report

    Elon Musk is telling potential investors in his deal for Twitter Inc. that he will seek to triple the company's ad revenue and create a $10 billion-a-year subscription business within six years, according to a Friday report.