Russia targeted Ukraine’s military facilities and critical infrastructure in latest drone attack

The Russians targeted military facilities and critical infrastructure in their latest drone attack on Ukraine, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Nov. 30.

"The targets are unchanged. They have long lists. All the targets are ultimately known to them. We can guess, we cannot officially talk about it - these are our military facilities and critical infrastructure. Usually, the enemy programs each Shahed for a specific target," he said, adding that the enemy adjusts the flight routes each time to prevent the Ukrainian military from preparing for the attack.

The drones were launched from the southeastern direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Krasnodar Krai in Russia, and from temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The first wave (of drones) was successfully intercepted over Odesa Oblast. The next wave was destroyed on the way, flying different routes to the northern regions. They (the drones) also went as far west as Khmelnytskyi Oblast, their final destination, where the last remaining ones were shot down."

Fourteen out of 20 Russian Shahed drones were intercepted during the overnight attack on the country, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Nov. 30, adding that a former factory in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was damaged by downed UAV debris.

Ten people were injured, including 4 children, and five others are being searched for under the rubble after simultaneous Russian attack with eight S-300 missiles on three cities in Donetsk Oblast.

