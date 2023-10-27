Russia targets defense minister Umerov in disinformation campaign — Ukrainian intelligence

Russian security services have prepared a targeted “information attack” to discredit Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) reported via Telegram on Oct. 27.

According to the HUR, Russian special services have developed and disseminated a new methodology of narratives to Kremlin propagandists and so-called "technologists" with an intent to undermine trust in Ukraine among Western partners.

“Within the framework of the ongoing campaign to discredit Ukraine, an information attack is planned against Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the intelligence asserts,” the message said.

The report also named key false narratives of the disinformation campaign:

1. Corrupt Ukraine is selling arms to Hamas terrorists;

2. Ukraine is using the Black Sea grain corridor for illegal arms trade;

3. Umerov is using his ties in the Arab world for illegal arms trade;

4. Lebanon's opening of the market for Ukrainian agricultural products is used for illegal arms trade.

With this new disinformation campaign, Moscow plans to completely stop the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

“For this very purpose, Russian security services have secretly transferred separate samples of Western weapons to Hamas terrorists, captured on the battlefield in Ukraine," the message concludes.

