Russia Opposition Says Google, Apple Pulled Navalny Voting App

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Meyer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

Russian opposition activists accused Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google of removing a protest-voting app from their Russian stores Friday under pressure from authorities as parliamentary elections got underway.

The U.S. technology companies “have caved into the Kremlin’s blackmail,” Leonid Volkov, a top aide to jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny wrote on Telegram. The Putin critic’s supporters denounced the move as “a shameful act of political censorship.” Apple and Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russian authorities had accused the companies of meddling in the elections by offering the opposition app despite court rulings banning access to the content. Legislators said the companies’ staff could face criminal charges if the apps weren’t removed, Russian news agencies reported. Regulators threatened new fines and other measures.

Navalny’s so-called smart voting initiative aims to concentrate popular discontent to defeat ruling party candidates; Russian courts have banned mention of it online. Russia is holding three days of voting for the State Duma lower house of parliament from Friday to Sunday, in which Putin’s unpopular United Russia party is counting on a commanding victory.

Putin, Poison and the Importance of Alexey Navalny: QuickTake

Putin Crushes Last of Opposition Ahead of Parliament Elections

The crackdown also led to interruptions in access to Google Docs in Russia after Navalny’s supporters used the text editor to distribute its lists of recommended candidates, according to Roskomsvoboda, an Internet advocacy group. Similar problems were reported earlier in the week with Apple’s App Store, through which the smart voting app was distributed.

President Vladimir Putin, 68, after two decades in power has sharply stepped up efforts to rein in the internet, which has remained a bastion of free speech. Earlier this year after mass protests at Navalny’s imprisonment, Russia slowed down access to Twitter. It also slapped fines of several million dollars on social media companies including Facebook and Google for not deleting calls for demonstrations that were ruled illegal by authorities.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PulteGroup (PHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $48.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day.

  • Piedmont Shareholder Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Piedmont To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLL) and reminds investors of the September 21, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in ...

  • Market Outlook & Thematic ETF Ideas for Q4

    We discuss 5G, Quantum Computing, Hydrogen & SPAC ETFs.

  • AMC theatres to accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash alongside Bitcoin by end of 2021

    Cinema chain AMC will accept cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online ticket and concession payments by the end of 2021.

  • FDA Advisors to Weigh In on Covid Booster Shots Friday. Investors Expect a Yes.

    A Food and Drug Administration expert panel will consider whether to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Americans older than 15.

  • U.S. passes grim milestone as 1 person in every 500 has now died of COVID, as a debate about the need for booster shots heats up

    The U.S. passed yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, when the number of fatalities from COVID-19 passed 666,000, meaning that about one in 500 Americans have died of the illness.

  • Shop sales fall for fourth month as more dine out

    Sales at food stores fell last month as more people spent their money in restaurants and bars.

  • Ukraine's daily COVID-19 deaths exceeds 100 first time since June

    The number of daily coronavirus related deaths in Ukraine exceeded 100 over the past 24 hours for the first time since early June, when the country reported 118 deaths, the health ministry data showed on Thursday. Ukraine reported 101 death on Sept. 16 while the number of new infections rose to 5,744 from 4,640 a day earlier. Ukraine lifted lockdown restrictions as cases dropped over the summer but could impose a nationwide "yellow" code, which restricts mass events and limits the occupancy rates of gyms, cinemas and other venues.

  • Tile secures $40 million to take on Apple AirTag with new products

    Tile, the maker of Bluetooth-powered lost item finder beacons and, more recently, a staunch Apple critic, announced today it has raised $40 million in non-dilutive debt financing from Capital IP. The funding will be put toward investment in Tile's finding technologies, ahead of the company's plan to unveil a new slate of products and features that the company believes will help it to better compete with Apple's AirTags and further expand its market. The company has been a longtime leader in the lost item finder space, offering consumers small devices they can attach to items -- like handbags, luggage, bikes, wallets, keys and more -- which can then be tracked using the Tile smartphone app for iOS or Android.

  • Running out of dollars, Afghan banks ask Taliban for more cash

    Afghanistan's banks are running out of dollars, and may have to close their doors to customers unless the Taliban government releases funds soon, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The cash squeeze threatens to upend the country's already battered economy, largely dependent on hundreds of millions of dollars shipped by the United States to the central bank in Kabul that make their way to Afghans through banks. One month since the Taliban captured the capital of Kabul, bankers fear fewer dollars could inflate the cost of food or electricity and make it harder to afford imports, spelling further misery for Afghans.

  • Apple Watch Series 7: When can you pre-order the new wearable in the UK?

    Everything we know about the brand’s latest smartwatch, and when you can get your hands on it

  • China Slows Game Approvals to Enforce Strict New Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are reviewing new games to determine whether they meet stricter criteria around content and protections for kids, people familiar with the matter said, an effort that’s likely to slow rollouts in the world’s largest mobile arena.The National Press and Publication Administration is re-assessing titles submitted for approval by developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Netease Inc. to ensure they comply with fresh curbs on playing time and other anti-addiction safe

  • Is Google Stock A Buy? Internet Search Giant Tops Among FANG Stocks In 2021

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • S&P 500 scores best daily gain in almost 3 weeks despite ‘stomach-churning days’ for stock market

    U.S. stock benchmarks find higher ground Wednesday, helped by climbing energy stocks and positive economic data, even though investors remain fixated on next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

  • Walmart Drives Closer To Autonomous Delivery With Ford, Argo AI Deal

    Ford and Argo AI, which are already collaborating on an autonomous vehicle pilot for a rideshare with Lyft, are adding a package delivery pilot to the mix with a separate agreement with Walmart. The three companies will begin autonomous vehicle delivery services in Miami, Austin, Texas, and Washington. The service will use Ford (NYSE: F) vehicles equipped with Argo AI's self-driving technology. "Our focus on the testing and development of self-driving technology that operates in urban areas wher

  • Dow Jones Falls As Jobless Claims Rise, Retail Sales Jump; Apple, Tesla Slide

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 100 points Thursday, as jobless claims rose and retail sales jumped. Apple and Tesla slid.

  • Facebook rolls out new messaging, business tools for brands

    Facebook Inc is rolling out new ways for businesses to find and chat with potential customers on its apps, the social media company said Thursday, as it seeks to become an online shopping destination. The new features will help Facebook, already a leader in digital advertising, offer personalized shopping experiences to its users, said Karandeep Anand, vice president of business products at Facebook. Businesses will now be able to add a button on their Instagram profiles to let people send a WhatsApp message to the company with one click.

  • Chief Business Officer Of Corcept Therapeutics Makes $1.13 Million Sale

    Gary Charles Robb, Chief Business Officer at Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), made a large insider sell on September 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Robb sold 55,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics at a price of $20.72 per share. The total transaction amounted to $1,129,923. Robb still owns a total of 92,412 of Corcept Therapeutics worth, $1,886,128. Corcept Therapeutics shares are tradi

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.