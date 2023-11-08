Russia targets more ICC judges in reprisal for Hague’s charges against Putin for child abduction

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has reportedly added another judge from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to its wanted list following the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti reported on Nov. 7.

The judge in question is Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godínez, and the reason for his search is cited as being under a “specific article of the Criminal Code.”

However, the Telegram channel Mediazona reports that in the prosecutor’s card at the ICC, the gender is listed as female.

Read also: Putin leaves hiding to meet Kyrgyzstan President in Bishkek in first foreign trip since ICC arrest warrant

Previously, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs had already declared a search for two other ICC judges, Tomoko Akane and Rosario Salvatore Aitala, who issued arrest warrants for Putin, as well as the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.

Russia is reportedly investigating cases regarding the ICC judges under articles related to “deliberately unlawful deprivation of liberty” and “preparation for an attack on a foreign state representative.”

Read also: ‘High probability’ ICC issues more arrest warrants for Putin and other top Russian officials

Criminal charges have been filed by Russian prosecutors under articles related to “knowingly accusing an innocent person of a serious crime” and “unlawful accusation of a foreign state representative who enjoys international protection with the aim of complicating international relations.”

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Children’s Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia during the period from Feb. 24, 2022.

The head of the Kremlin regime may be arrested in the territory of 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute, the founding document of the ICC.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine