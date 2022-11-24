Russia tells its troops there must be 5 million of them for victory

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the military and political command of Russia is spreading a document called "Conclusions of the war with NATO in Ukraine" among the military. It is stated in the document that 5 million Russian troops must be deployed in order for Russia to win.

Source: Ukrinform; Oleksii Hromov, the deputy head of the Main Operative Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the briefing

Quote: "A part of this ‘masterpiece’ [‘Conclusions of the war with NATO in Ukraine’ – ed.] among other things focuses of the main problems of the Russian occupying forces such as the commanders’ inability to command troops, low level of discipline and military training, obsolescence of armament and military equipment, commanders’ inability to make decisions without obligatorily coordinating them with higher command etc. Meanwhile it is stated in every document that the Defence Forces of Ukraine have a quite high level of equipment, and commanders on all levels can make decisions in combat conditions themselves.

It is also stated in the document that there has not been such a war in the previous 80 years, and Russia needs its army to consist of nearly 5 million troops in order to win."

Details: Hromov remarked that according to the estimates of some Russian offices, it may hint at the next mobilisation wave and implementing martial law in the country.

Responding to the question whether the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is also writing a document concerning the needs of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in case the Russian Army is extended, Hromov said that this process is always ongoing.