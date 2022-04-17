Russia tells Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to lay down arms from 0300 GMT

·4 min read

(Reuters) -Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives.

Thirty minutes after the ultimatum, there were no immediate reports of activity in the strategic southeastern port. Air raid sirens sounded across the country, a regular occurrence, but there were no reports of any strikes.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the city on Saturday.

Moscow's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.

"Taking into account the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, as well as being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop any hostilities and lay down their arms," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared," it said, adding that the defenders could leave the plant by 10 a.m. without arms or ammunition.

There was no immediate response from Kyiv.

"The situation is very difficult" in Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Ukrainska Pravda news portal. "Our soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis... Nevertheless, the guys are defending themselves."

As Moscow launched long-range missile attacks across the country following the sinking of its Black Sea flagship, Moscow said its warplanes had struck a tank repair factory in Kyiv on Saturday. An explosion was heard and smoke rose over the southeastern Darnytskyi district. The mayor said at least one person was killed and medics were fighting to save others.

The Ukrainian military said Russian warplanes that took off from Belarus had fired missiles at the Lviv region near the Polish border and four cruise missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defences.

The western city, relatively unscathed so far, has served as a haven for refugees and international aid agencies.

TWISTED STEEL, BLASTED CONCRETE

In Mariupol, Reuters journalists reached the giant Illich steelworks, one of two metals plants where defenders had held out in underground tunnels and bunkers. Moscow claimed to have captured it on Friday.

The factory was reduced to a ruin of twisted steel and blasted concrete, with no sign of defenders present. Several bodies of civilians lay scattered on nearby streets.

The Russian defence ministry said its troops had "completely cleared" Mariupol's urban area of Ukrainian forces and blockaded the "remnants" in the Azovstal steelworks, RIA news agency said. It said that as of Saturday, Ukrainian forces in the city had lost more than 4,000 personnel.

Zelenskiy accused Russia of "deliberately trying to destroy everyone" in Mariupol and said his government was in touch with the defenders. He did not address Moscow's claim that Ukrainian forces were no longer in urban districts.

The governor of Kharkiv province in the east said at least one person was killed and 18 injured in a missile strike. Smoke billowed from burning cars and the remains of what appeared to be an office building in the city.

In Mykolaiv close to the southern front, Russia said it had struck a military vehicle repair factory.

The attacks followed Russia's announcement on Friday it would intensify long-range strikes in retaliation for unspecified acts of "sabotage" and "terrorism", hours after it confirmed the sinking of its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

Kyiv and Washington say the ship, whose sinking has become a symbol of Ukrainian defiance, was hit by Ukrainian missiles. Moscow says it sank after a fire and its crew of around 500 were evacuated.

Russia's Defence Ministry published video of the head of the navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, meeting on a parade ground with about a hundred sailors it said were members of the crew.

RUSSIA'S BIGGEST PRIZE

If Mariupol falls it would be Russia's biggest prize of the war so far. It is the main port of the Donbas, a region of two provinces in the southeast which Moscow demands be fully ceded to separatists.

Ukraine says it has so far held off Russian advances elsewhere in the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where at least one person was killed in shelling overnight.

Ukraine gained the upper hand in the early phase of a war, in part by successfully deploying mobile units armed with anti-tank missiles supplied by the West against Russian armoured convoys confined to roads by muddy terrain.

But Putin appears determined to capture more Donbas territory to claim victory in a war that has left Russia subject to increasingly punitive Western sanctions and with few allies.

The European Union's forthcoming round of sanctions on Russia will target banks, including Sberbank, as well as oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

(Reporting by Reuters journalists in Kyiv, Lviv and Mariupol, and Reuters bureaux worldwide; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says all urban areas of Mariupol cleared of Ukrainian forces

    The Russian defence ministry on Saturday announced it had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces and said only a few fighters remained in the Azovstal steelworks, the scene of repeated clashes. In an online post, the ministry said that as of April 16, Ukrainian forces in the besieged port city had lost more than 4,000 people, RIA added. Russian forces have been trying for several weeks to take the port, which is on the Sea of Azov, a body of water to the northeast of the Black Sea.

  • Zelensky: Russia killing Ukrainian forces in Mariupol could ‘put an end to any format of negotiations’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an interview with Ukrainian media on Saturday that negotiations could come to an end if Moscow kills the country’s remaining forces in the besieged city of Mariupol. “The destruction of all our guys in Mariupol – what they are doing now – can put an end to any format…

  • Russia sets 0300 GMT deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender

    Russia's defence ministry has told the Ukrainian forces still fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives. Russia's earlier claim that its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.

  • Here’s all the weapons the US is sending to Ukraine

    The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled $800 million in military equipment to Ukraine as Russia prepares to launch an offensive in the eastern part of the country. The U.S. has rushed over $3.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including $2.6 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb.…

  • Zelenskyy: 'Countries Have To Be Worried' About Putin Possibly Using Nuclear Weapons

    The Ukrainian president made the chilling warning to CNN's Jake Tapper as Russian losses continue to mount.

  • Sunken Russian warship Moskva to become dive site?

    After the sinking of the Moskva, a Ukrainian government official hinted that the Russian missile cruiser might become a dive site.

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Russia may begin new offensive soon, U.S. officials say, as Kyiv hit by strike

    Russia could begin the next phase of its military campaign in Ukraine as soon as this weekend or early next week, according to two senior U.S. defense

  • Ukraine claims over 20,000 Russian troops killed during invasion

    Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed Saturday that roughly 20,100 Russian troops have been killed since the start of Moscow’s invasion. On top of those casualties, the ministry said in a Twitter post that 163 Russian aircraft, 762 tanks, eight boats and 66 anti-aircraft warfare systems have been destroyed, in addition to other military equipment.…

  • Jews, Christians and Muslims mark major holidays, shadowed by war

    Ramadan, Passover and Easter all coincide in a rare occasion.

  • Ukraine might be running out of artillery rounds, U.S. official warns

    Ukraine might be running out of artillery rounds, U.S. official warns

  • Zelensky calls situation in Mariupol ‘inhuman’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol “inhuman” as Russia says it has almost completely cleared the area of Ukrainian forces. “The situation in Mariupol remains as severe as possible. Just inhuman,” Zelensky said during a virtual address on Saturday. “This is what the Russian Federation did. Deliberately…

  • Another Russian general killed amid invasion, Russian official says

    The governor of St. Petersburg confirmed that another Russian general has been killed amid the invasion of Ukraine, honoring him in a ceremony on Saturday, Russian media reported. The deputy commander of the 8th Army, Maj. Gen. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov, died while fighting against Ukraine, Russian news outlets reported, citing St. Petersburg’s administration’s press service.…

  • Russia claims control of southern port of Mariupol

    The city, which was once home to nearly half a million people, now lays in ruins.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery and AT&T Both End Week With Stock Up 3%

    Warner Bros. Discovery and AT&T each ended the trading week with their respective shares selling at a 3% increase from where the stocks opened Monday. The newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery, born out of the $43 billion merger of Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia last Friday, started its first day on the Nasdaq at $24.08 per […]

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Russia says hit military plant in Kyiv

    Russia's defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says Russian forces struck a military hardware factory in Kyiv, a day after warning of intensified attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

  • Russian oligarch Deripaska's yacht arrives in Turkish waters

    STORY: Deripaska, founder of Russian aluminum giant Rusal RUAL.MM, has been sanctioned by the United States, European Union and Britain. He has previously called for peace.A Reuters witness saw the 73-meter (239.5 foot) yacht Clio arrive off the coast of Gocek in the Aegean coastal province of Mugla on Saturday. The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel remains in a bay off Gocek.The arrival of Clio in Turkish waters comes after two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who made a surprise appearance at Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul this month, docked in Turkish ports.World governments are seeking to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and mediates in the conflict. It has supported Kyiv, but also opposed sanctions on Moscow, including measures against Russian billionaires.Ankara relies heavily on Russian energy imports and tourists and has emerged as a safe haven for Russians fleeing sanctions, and many have invested in Turkish property.

  • Buyout firm Thoma Bravo approaches Twitter with acquisition interest

    Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LP has contacted Twitter Inc to express interest in putting together an acquisition offer that would rival Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's $43 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, the sources said. It is not clear how much Thoma Bravo would be prepared to offer and there is no certainty that such a rival bid will materialize, the sources cautioned, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

  • Russia faces pressure to turn the tide in Ukraine in time for country's Victory Day

    Victory Day is celebrated on May 9 in Russia and commemorates its World War II triumph with a patriotic display of raw military power.

  • Ukrainians brave Russian-mined cemetery to mourn the dead

    The graveyard in this town in Sumy region has only been partly made safe since Russian forces planted mines there as they pulled back in early April, cemetery manager Olena Matvienko said. One of those disregarding the warnings was Natalia Evdokimova, 46.