Russia Bans Foreigners From Selling Securities as Traders Brace

Netty Ismail
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank has banned brokers from selling securities by non-residents starting today in a bid to shield the nation’s assets from sweeping Western sanctions that include penalties on the Bank of Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In addition to the temporary freeze on sales on the Moscow Exchange, the central bank said the currency and repo markets would open three hours late at 10 a.m. local time, while it will assess whether to open other markets later. If a decision to open is made, it will be at 3 p.m. Moscow, according to a website statement.

The limits come after the U.S. and the European Union agreed to penalize the Bank of Russia, potentially blocking access to much of the $640 billion the government had built up to reduce its reliance on international markets. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spurred a flight from the nation’s markets, and the ruble was indicated 26% weaker in offshore trading on Monday as market makers from Sydney to Hong Kong pulled back.

“Russian authorities have to prevent fire-sales of Russian securities to prevent panic capital flights,” said Commerzbank AG strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann. “Something which is certainly harmful in the long run, but which Russian authorities seem to prefer given the risk of an even more significant ruble collapse.”

READ: Russia Bonds, Now Junk, Set to Reel From Central Bank Sanctions

S&P Global Ratings lowered Russia’s score below investment grade on Friday, while Moody’s Investors Service -- which rates Russia one notch above junk -- put the nation on review for a downgrade. Additional measures to exclude some Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system could further choke up the country’s banking system and the central bank announced new steps on Monday to support lenders.

READ: Ruble Trader’s Day Reveals Liquidity Is Vanishing Everywhere

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook-owner Meta says Ukraine's military, politicians targeted in hacking campaign

    Meta Platforms said a hacking group used Facebook to target a handful of public figures in Ukraine, including prominent military officials, politicians and a journalist, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country. Meta said in the last 48 hours it had also separately removed a network of about 40 fake accounts, groups and pages across Facebook and Instagram that operated from Russia and Ukraine targeting people in Ukraine, for violating its rules against coordinated inauthentic behavior. It said its ongoing investigation indicated the accounts originated in Russia and were attempting to disrupt the public conversation around the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Investors brace for volatility as West moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors were preparing on Saturday for more wild gyrations in asset prices after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system. New measures announced by the United States, Britain, Europe and Canada also include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Investors have feared Russia would get kicked off SWIFT, the world's main international payments network, as this would disrupt global trade and hurt Western interests as well as hit Russia.

  • These Are the 2 Most Important Numbers in Teladoc's Earnings Report

    The early days of the pandemic offered Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) online medical visits and revenue a huge lift. Teladoc expects to increase revenue this year and over the long term. Can Teladoc reach its goals?

  • SocGen, Credit Suisse Halt Russian Commodity Trade Finance Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA and Credit Suisse Group AG halted the finance of commodities trading from Russia as the Ukraine war fueled concerns about the widening impact of sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frust

  • Not all SPACs are garbage, and the power of teamwork

    In the 2021 SPAC rush I missed the public debut of Alight Solutions. Based outside of Chicago, the company is a business process outsourcing shop that supports tens of millions of employees in the United States. It combined with Foley Trasimene, a blank-check company, last July after announcing its intentions to list via the SPAC earlier in 2021.

  • Guest Column: It’s time to end Florida’s “welfare for the wealthy” and expand solar power

    A proposal on solar usage is moving through the Florida Legislature to update the state's net metering laws and reduce an unfair subsidy.

  • 'A tricky day to celebrate': Andrew Garfield, Brian Cox, Lady Gaga support Ukraine at SAG Awards

    A handful of stars voiced their support for Ukraine at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

  • Some Russian bank cards no longer work with Apple Pay and Google Pay

    Following Western sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions, customers of several of the country’s largest banks can no longer use their debit and credit cards in conjunction with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

  • India's cabinet approves up to 20% FDI in behemoth insurer LIC -source

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's cabinet approved on Saturday a policy amendment allowing foreign direct investment of up to 20% in Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), a government source said, a change aimed at easing the listing of the state-run insurer. India's biggest insurance company plans to float a stake of 5% to raise about $8 billion next month for the south Asian nation's largest initial public offering (IPO) by far. The amendment would allow foreign direct investors to buy up to 20% of LIC's shares through an automatic route, said the government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity after the cabinet meeting.

  • Wheat Surges 9% as Russian Sanctions Upend Commodities Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat and corn soared after Western nations imposed tougher sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, upending global commodities markets and threatening further increases in food inflation.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost M

  • BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft

    BP said Sunday it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-controlled Russian oil and gas company, in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. BP has held a 19.75% stake in Rosneft since 2013. London-based BP also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft’s board.

  • China's February factory activity likely shrank amid holidays, Olympics

    China's factory activity likely contracted in February on slower production after the Lunar New Year holiday and Winter Olympics, with Beijing expected to unveil more stimulus measures at a parliamentary meeting later this week to support the economy. "Apart from seasonality impact from Lunar New Year timing shifts, production curbs during the Winter Olympics and still-subdued property sector activity likely weighed on upstream demand," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note on Friday. The week-long Lunar New Year holidays began at the end of January and the Beijing Winter Olympics took place from Feb. 4-20.

  • Facebook takes down fake accounts boosting Russian disinformation in Ukraine

    Facebook has taken down a network of fake accounts attempting to spread Russian disinformation in Ukraine. T

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in

  • Ryan Reynolds reflects on battle with anxiety: 'I would think to myself, 'I'm gonna die'

    The star recently announced that he and his wife Blake Lively would match donations up to $1 million for displaced Ukrainians.

  • Japan's Q1 growth forecast slashed on Omicron hit to consumption: Reuters poll

    Japan's economic growth will likely grind to a near halt this quarter as coronavirus curbs and supply disruptions threaten to derail the country's economic recovery, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Monday. The forecast was much lower than the robust expansion expected in January's projection in a sign of the heavy damage chip and parts shortages and the infectious Omicron variant are inflicting on the world's third-largest economy. Japan's economy will grow an annualised 0.4% in the first quarter, down from a 4.5% expansion predicted last month, according to the median forecast of nearly 40 analysts in the poll, which was mostly carried out before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Shortly before midnight in N

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely get it wrong

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.